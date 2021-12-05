Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Douugh Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOU   AU0000107294

DOUUGH LIMITED

(DOU)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/02
0.083 AUD   0.00%
05:52pDOUUGH : Proposed issue of securities - DOU
PU
11/24Douugh to Launch Cash Rewards Program with Wildfire Systems in the US; Shares Surge 10%
MT
11/09Douugh's US Customer Base Surges 42% in October
MT
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Douugh : Proposed issue of securities - DOU

12/05/2021 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

DOUUGH LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

6/12/2021

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

Unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.108 and an

10,000,000

confirmed

expiry 3 years from date of issue.

DOU

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

76,388,889

Proposed +issue date

10/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

DOUUGH LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

41108042593

1.3

ASX issuer code

DOU

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

6/12/2021

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

only

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

use

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

personal

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

consideration?

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

DOU : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

76,388,889

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash

For

Yes

In what currency is the cash

What is the issue price per

consideration being paid?

+security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.07200

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

only

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

use

Have you received confirmation from

Will the entity be seeking quotation

ASX that the terms of the proposed

of the 'new' class of +securities on

+securities are appropriate and

ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

No

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.108 and an expiry 3 years from

personal

date of issue.

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being

+Security type

Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

10,000,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Lead manager services

For

provided for the +securities

754,069.000000

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Options details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.1080

10/12/2024

only

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

DOU : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

One fully paid ordinary share (ASX:DOU)

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities

proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

use

This announcement dated 6 December 2021

Part 7C - Timetable

personal

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

10/12/2021

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?

No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15%

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15%

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

For

37125172

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's

additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)? Yes

7D.1c ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A?

49263717

7D.1c ( ii ) Please explain why the entity has chosen to do a placement rather than a +pro rata issue or an offer under a +security purchase plan in which existing ordinary +security holders would have been eligible to participate

The Board resolved to undertake a placement in order to raise funds for the Company's working capital and growth objectives as expeditiously as possible and the Company will also be conducting a pro-rata SPP.

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Douugh Ltd. published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 22:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOUUGH LIMITED
05:52pDOUUGH : Proposed issue of securities - DOU
PU
11/24Douugh to Launch Cash Rewards Program with Wildfire Systems in the US; Shares Surge 10%
MT
11/09Douugh's US Customer Base Surges 42% in October
MT
11/05Douugh Strikes Deal for Global Banking Services; Gains Access in Key Markets in Europe,..
MT
10/20DOUUGH : Launches New Member Referral Feature for Mobile App
MT
10/13DOUUGH : Zero Hash Partner for Crypto Trading Feature in App for US Customers; Shares Surg..
MT
09/22DOUUGH : Seeks Listing on OTC Markets; Shares Down 5%
MT
09/21Douugh Plans To List On The OTCQB Venture Market
CI
09/05DOUUGH : Beem It Seal Deal to Widen Reach of Goodments by Douugh App in Australia
MT
08/31Douugh Limited Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,03 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net income 2021 -13,5 M -9,44 M -9,44 M
Net cash 2021 10,3 M 7,23 M 7,23 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,64x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 55,2 M 38,8 M 38,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 1 507x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,7%
Chart DOUUGH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Douugh Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOUUGH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andy Taylor Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Steve Bellotti Non-Executive Chairman
Micha Wotton Chief Technology Officer
Joyce Mehlman Chief Operations & Compliance Officer
Patrick Tuttle Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOUUGH LIMITED-51.18%39
INTUIT INC.76.94%183 481
ADYEN N.V.20.52%80 196
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-26.98%62 903
WORLDLINE-41.09%14 551
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.-1.55%10 291