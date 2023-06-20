Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. DouYu International Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOYU   US25985W1053

DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(DOYU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DOYU ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 8, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of DouYu International Holdings Limited Shareholders

06/20/2023 | 05:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: April 30, 2021 to May 9, 2023
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 8, 2023
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in DOYU:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/douyu-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=41023&from=4

DouYu International Holdings Limited NEWS - DOYU NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that DouYu International Holdings Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Chinese government, due to concerns about issues such as video game and computer addiction, as well as content challenging its authority, could become increasingly aggressive towards DouYu regardless of how effective or sincere its attempts to comply with Chinese law were; (2) this increasingly aggressive posture subjected DouYu to a heightened risk of an investigation and subsequent government enforcement action and ultimately resulted in enforcement action; and (3); as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in DouYu you have until August 8, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased DouYu securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the DOYU lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/douyu-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=41023&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doyu-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-august-8-2023-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-douyu-international-holdings-limited-shareholders-301855709.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:29pDoyu Alert : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 8, 2023 in t..
PR
09:04aLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Beh..
BU
06/19The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on B..
BU
06/19Class Action Alert : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind DouYu Investors of a Lead Plai..
PR
06/18ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages DouYu International Holdings Limited Inv..
PR
06/16Douyu International Holdings Limited : Please contact the Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, L..
BU
06/16Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigati..
BU
06/16DOYU Jakubowitz Law Reminds DouYu Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 8..
PR
06/15Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of DouYu International Holdings ..
BU
06/15The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of DouYu International Holding..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer