Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. DouYu International Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOYU   US25985W1053

DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(DOYU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-15 pm EDT
1.150 USD   +1.77%
05:46aDOYU Jakubowitz Law Reminds DouYu Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 8, 2023
PR
06/15Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) on Behalf of Investors
BU
06/15The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) on Behalf of Investors
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DOYU Jakubowitz Law Reminds DouYu Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 8, 2023

06/16/2023 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/douyu-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=40894&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased DouYu between April 30, 2021 and May 9, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until August 8, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, DouYu International Holdings Limited issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Chinese government, due to concerns about issues such as video game and computer addiction, as well as content challenging its authority, could become increasingly aggressive towards DouYu regardless of how effective or sincere its attempts to comply with Chinese law were; (2) this increasingly aggressive posture subjected DouYu to a heightened risk of an investigation and subsequent government enforcement action and ultimately resulted in enforcement action; and (3); as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doyu-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-douyu-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-august-8-2023-301852659.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:46aDOYU Jakubowitz Law Reminds DouYu Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 8..
PR
06/15Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of DouYu International Holdings ..
BU
06/15The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of DouYu International Holding..
BU
06/15Douyu International Holdings Limited : Please contact the Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, L..
BU
06/14Douyu Alert : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been F..
BU
06/13Investor Alert : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies DouYu International Holdings ..
PR
06/12Shareholder Alert : Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against DouYu Internatio..
BU
06/12Shareholder Action Reminder : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in DouYu Internatio..
BU
06/11ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages DouYu International Holdings Limited Invest..
PR
06/09Shareholder Action Alert : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in DouYu International..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer