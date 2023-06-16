Advanced search
    DOYU   US25985W1053

DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(DOYU)
2023-06-16
1.140 USD   -0.87%
DouYu International Holdings Limited (doyu) Investors : Please contact the Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Law Firm to recover your losses; August 8, 2023 deadline
BU
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) on Behalf of Investors
BU
DOYU Jakubowitz Law Reminds DouYu Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 8, 2023
PR
DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Investors: Please contact the Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Law Firm to recover your losses; August 8, 2023 deadline

06/16/2023 | 11:01am EDT
Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against DouYu International Holdings Limited (“DouYu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOYU) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired DouYu securities between April 30,2021 and May 9, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/doyu.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) The Chinese government, due to concerns about issues such as video game and computer addiction, as well as content challenging its authority, could become increasingly aggressive towards DouYu regardless of how effective or sincere its attempts to comply with Chinese law were; (2) this increasingly aggressive posture subjected DouYu to a heightened risk of an investigation and subsequent government enforcement action and ultimately resulted in enforcement action; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/doyu or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in DouYu you have until August 8, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 5 463 M 766 M 766 M
Net income 2023 -6,50 M -0,91 M -0,91 M
Net cash 2023 5 038 M 706 M 706 M
P/E ratio 2023 -33,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 623 M 368 M 368 M
EV / Sales 2023 -0,44x
EV / Sales 2024 -0,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 973
Free-Float 93,8%
Technical analysis trends DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 8,20 CNY
Average target price 9,76 CNY
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shao Jie Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chao Cheng Chief Operational Officer
Xi Cao Independent Director
Zhao Ming Chen Independent Director
Xue Hai Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.86%368
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED6.29%430 200
NETFLIX, INC.49.50%197 941
PROSUS N.V.6.86%93 848
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.75.33%87 753
AIRBNB, INC.49.53%80 578
