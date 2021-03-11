Log in
DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(DOYU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DouYu International Holdings Limited : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 23, 2021

03/11/2021 | 03:01am EST
WUHAN, China, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.douyu.com/.

DouYu's management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

 

International:   

1-412-317-6061

United States Toll Free: 

1-888-317-6003

Mainland China Toll Free: 

4001-206115

Hong Kong Toll Free: 

800-963976

Singapore Toll Free: 

800-120-5863

Conference ID: 

3971814

 

The replay will be accessible through March 30, 2021 by dialing the following numbers:

 

International: 

1-412-317-0088

United States Toll Free:

1-877-344-7529

Access Code: 

10153048

 

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.douyu.com/.

About DouYu International Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Wuhan, China, DouYu International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: DOYU) is a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain. DouYu operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps, through which users can enjoy immersive and interactive games and entertainment live streaming. DouYu's platform brings together a deep pool of top live streamers. By providing a sustainable streamer development system built on advanced technology infrastructure and capabilities, DouYu helps ensure a consistent supply of quality content. Through collaborations with a variety of participants across the eSports value chain, the Company has gained coveted access to a wide variety of premium eSports content, which further attracts viewers and enhances user experience. For more information, please see http://ir.douyu.com/.

Investor Relations Contact

Mao Mao
DouYu International Holdings Limited
Email: ir@douyu.tv
Phone: +1 (646) 224-6934

Xinran Rao
ICR, Inc.
Email: DouYu.IR@icrinc.com
Phone: +1 (646) 224-6934

Media Relations Contact

Iris Ding
DouYu International Holdings Limited
Email: pr_douyu@douyu.tv
Phone: +1 (646) 308-1475

Edmond Lococo
ICR, Inc.
Email: DouYu.PR@icrinc.com
Phone: +1 (646) 308-1475

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/douyu-international-holdings-limited-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-on-march-23-2021-301245226.html

SOURCE DouYu International Holdings Limited


© PRNewswire 2021
