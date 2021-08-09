Log in
DouYu International Holdings Limited : to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021

08/09/2021 | 04:01am EDT
WUHAN, China, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, August 16, 2021. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.douyu.com/.

DouYu's management will hold a conference call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 7:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International:  

1-412-317-6061

United States Toll Free:

1-888-317-6003

Mainland China Toll Free:

4001-206115

Hong Kong Toll Free: 

800-963976

Singapore Toll Free: 

800-120-5863

Conference ID: 

1268939

The replay will be accessible through August 23, 2021, by dialing the following numbers:

International: 

1-412-317-0088

United States Toll Free:

1-877-344-7529

Access Code: 

10159457

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.douyu.com/.

About DouYu International Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Wuhan, China, DouYu International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: DOYU) is a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain. DouYu operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps, through which users can enjoy immersive and interactive games and entertainment live streaming. DouYu's platform brings together a deep pool of top live streamers. By providing a sustainable streamer development system built on advanced technology infrastructure and capabilities, DouYu helps ensure a consistent supply of quality content. Through collaborations with a variety of participants across the eSports value chain, the Company has gained coveted access to a wide variety of premium eSports content, which further attracts viewers and enhances user experience. For more information, please see http://ir.douyu.com/.

Investor Relations Contact

Doris Li
DouYu International Holdings Limited
Email: ir@douyu.tv  
Phone: +1 (646) 224-6934

Robin Yang
ICR, Inc.
Email: DouYu.IR@icrinc.com  
Phone: +1 (646) 224-6934

Media Relations Contact

Doris Li
DouYu International Holdings Limited
Email: pr_douyu@douyu.tv  
Phone: +1 (646) 308-1475

Edmond Lococo
ICR, Inc.
Email: DouYu.PR@icrinc.com  
Phone: +1 (646) 308-1475

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/douyu-international-holdings-limited-to-report-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-august-16-2021-301350926.html

SOURCE DouYu International Holdings Limited


© PRNewswire 2021
