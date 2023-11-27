(Reuters) - Live streaming platform operator DouYu International Holdings said on Monday it has formed an interim management committee to manage its operations, following the arrest of its chief executive.

The committee consists of Mingming Su, director and chief strategy officer, Hao Cao, a director and vice president and Simin Ren, a vice president, and will be managing operations until further notice.

Last week, DouYu said its chief executive officer and chairman Chen Shaojie was arrested on Nov. 16 in the southwestern city of Chengdu.

Chengdu police put out a notice on Nov. 22 saying it had arrested a 39-year-old man surnamed Chen on suspicion of opening a casino.

Backed by Chinese tech giant Tencent, DouYu is the leading video game streaming platform in China by number of users.

DouYu also appointed Simin Ren as its vice president last week, it said.

