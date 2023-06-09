Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. DouYu International Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOYU   US25985W1053

DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(DOYU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:23:53 2023-06-09 pm EDT
1.030 USD   -4.63%
12:14pRosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of DouYu International Holdings Limited Investors – DOYU
BU
06/04ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages DouYu International Holdings Limited Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - DOYU
PR
05/30Jefferies Adjusts Price Target on DouYu International Holdings to $2.10 From $2.70, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of DouYu International Holdings Limited Investors – DOYU

06/09/2023 | 12:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) between April 30, 2021 and May 9, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for DouYu investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the DouYu class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=15999 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) The Chinese government, due to concerns about issues such as video game and computer addiction, as well as content challenging its authority, could become increasingly aggressive towards DouYu regardless of how effective or sincere its attempts to comply with Chinese law were; (2) this increasingly aggressive posture subjected DouYu to a heightened risk of an investigation and subsequent government enforcement action and ultimately resulted in enforcement action; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 8, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=15999 or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:14pRosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of DouYu International H..
BU
06/04ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages DouYu International Holdings Limited Inv..
PR
05/30Jefferies Adjusts Price Target on DouYu International Holdings to $2.10 From $2.70, Mai..
MT
05/26Doyu Investor News : ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages DouYu International Holdi..
PR
05/19HSBC Adjusts Price Target on DouYu International to $0.91 From $1, Keeps Reduce Rating
MT
05/18Online Retailers, Tech Stocks Lead Asian Equities Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
05/18Transcript : DouYu International Holdings Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May..
CI
05/18DouYu International Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter End..
CI
05/18DouYu International Swings to Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Declines
MT
05/18Earnings Flash (DOYU) DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Reports Q1 EPS $0.12
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 463 M 768 M 768 M
Net income 2023 -6,50 M -0,91 M -0,91 M
Net cash 2023 5 038 M 708 M 708 M
P/E ratio 2023 -31,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 456 M 345 M 345 M
EV / Sales 2023 -0,47x
EV / Sales 2024 -0,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 973
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
DouYu International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 7,68 CNY
Average target price 9,76 CNY
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shao Jie Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chao Cheng Chief Operational Officer
Xi Cao Independent Director
Zhao Ming Chen Independent Director
Xue Hai Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.86%345
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED0.24%405 258
NETFLIX, INC.35.57%181 982
PROSUS N.V.2.85%89 217
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.62.80%81 479
AIRBNB, INC.35.09%72 794
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer