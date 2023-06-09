Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. DouYu International Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOYU   US25985W1053

DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(DOYU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-09 pm EDT
1.010 USD   -6.48%
06/09Shareholder Action Alert : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in DouYu International Holdings Limited with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
06/09Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of DouYu International Holdings Limited Investors – DOYU
BU
06/04ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages DouYu International Holdings Limited Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - DOYU
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in DouYu International Holdings Limited with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

06/09/2023 | 10:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against DouYu International Holdings Limited (“DouYu” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: DOYU) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between April 30, 2021 and May 9, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 8, 2023.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. DouYu was the subject of increasingly aggressive actions by the Chinese government over concerns of video game addiction and similar issues. The Company was at a heightened risk of investigation and government enforcement action. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about DouYu, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
06/09Shareholder Action Alert : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in DouYu International..
BU
06/09Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of DouYu International H..
BU
06/04ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages DouYu International Holdings Limited Inv..
PR
05/30Jefferies Adjusts Price Target on DouYu International Holdings to $2.10 From $2.70, Mai..
MT
05/26Doyu Investor News : ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages DouYu International Holdi..
PR
05/19HSBC Adjusts Price Target on DouYu International to $0.91 From $1, Keeps Reduce Rating
MT
05/18Online Retailers, Tech Stocks Lead Asian Equities Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
05/18Transcript : DouYu International Holdings Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May..
CI
05/18DouYu International Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter End..
CI
05/18DouYu International Swings to Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Declines
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 463 M 766 M 766 M
Net income 2023 -6,50 M -0,91 M -0,91 M
Net cash 2023 5 038 M 707 M 707 M
P/E ratio 2023 -29,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 302 M 323 M 323 M
EV / Sales 2023 -0,50x
EV / Sales 2024 -0,48x
Nbr of Employees 1 973
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
DouYu International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 7,20 CNY
Average target price 9,76 CNY
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shao Jie Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chao Cheng Chief Operational Officer
Xi Cao Independent Director
Zhao Ming Chen Independent Director
Xue Hai Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-27.86%345
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED0.24%405 258
NETFLIX, INC.35.57%181 982
PROSUS N.V.2.85%89 217
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.62.80%81 479
AIRBNB, INC.35.09%72 794
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer