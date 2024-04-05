(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of April 4, 2024:

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

JPMorgan Asset Management cuts short position on El.En. to 0.57% from 0.65%

FTSE Italy Small Cap

Citadel Advisors raises short position on Biesse to 0.6% from 0.5%

Citadel Advisors raises short position on doValue to 0.71% from 0.61%

Spark Investment Management raises short position on doValue to 0.71% from 0.62%

Voleon Capital Management files short position on Eurogroup Laminations to 0.51% from 0.49%

Citadel Advisors raises short position on Unieuro to 0.6% from 0.5%

