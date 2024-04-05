(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of April 4, 2024:
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
JPMorgan Asset Management cuts short position on El.En. to 0.57% from 0.65%
FTSE Italy Small Cap
Citadel Advisors raises short position on Biesse to 0.6% from 0.5%
Citadel Advisors raises short position on doValue to 0.71% from 0.61%
Spark Investment Management raises short position on doValue to 0.71% from 0.62%
Voleon Capital Management files short position on Eurogroup Laminations to 0.51% from 0.49%
Citadel Advisors raises short position on Unieuro to 0.6% from 0.5%
