doValue SpA, formerly known as doBank SpA, is an Italy-based financial company. It provides services for the management of loans and real estate assets, primarily non-performing receivables, for banks, investors and public and private financial institutions. Its offering includes Servicing, Ancillary Services and Real Estate Services. Servicing includes debt collection and loan recovery, management of lease payments, due diligence, structuring, and co-investment. Ancillary Services provides ancillary services of commercial, property and legal nature through other companies or internal structures. Real Estate Services offers auction facilitation, borrower cooperation agreement, repossess real estate valuations, real estate valuations and technical and professional services, among others. The Company focuses on southern Europe.

Sector Corporate Financial Services