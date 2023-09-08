Registered in the Company Register of Verona, Tax I.D. no. 00390840239 and VAT registration no. 02659940239

doValue- Consolidated Interim Report at March 31, 2023

GROUP STRUCTURE

With more than 20 years of experience and approximately €120 billion of assets under management, the doValue Group is the main operator in Southern Europe in the management of credit portfolios and real estate assets deriving from non-performing loans.

The doValue Group offers to its customers, both banks and investors, services for the management of portfolios of non-performing loans (NPL), unlikely to pay (UTP), early arrears and performing loans. The doValue Group is also active in the management and development of real estate assets deriving from non- performing loans (real estate owned, REO).

In addition, the doValue Group offers a broad set of ancillary services (master legal services, due diligence services, data management services and master servicing activities).

The shares of the doValue Group have been listed on Euronext Milan since 2017. In addition, doValue has been admitted to the STAR segment of Euronext Milan in 2022.

The following chart shows the structure of the Group at March 31, 2023, and reflects the organic and external growth and diversification of doValue over 20 years of operations.