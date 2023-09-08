2
CONSOLIDATED
INTERIM
REPORT
at
March
31,
2023
Leading the evolution of the servicing industry
Registered Office: Viale dell'Agricoltura, 7 - 37135 Verona
Share capital € 41,280,000.00 fully paid-up
Parent Company of the doValue Group
Registered in the Company Register of Verona, Tax I.D. no. 00390840239 and VAT registration no. 02659940239
www.doValue.it
CONTENTS
Governing and control bodies
4
GROUP STRUCTURE
5
NOTE TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM REPORT
7
DIRECTORS' INTERIM REPORT ON GROUP OPERATIONS
11
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT MARCH 31, 2023
39
CERTIFICATIONS AND REPORTS
47
CERTIFICATION OF THE FINANCIAL REPORTING OFFICER
Governing and control bodies
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Chairman
Interim CEO
Directors
GIOVANNI CASTELLANETA
MANUELA FRANCHI
FRANCESCO COLASANTI (2) EMANUELA DA RIN GIOVANNI BATTISTA DAGNINO (4) NUNZIO GUGLIELMINO (1) ROBERTA NERI (4)
GIUSEPPE RANIERI MARELLA IDI MARIA VILLA (2) CRISTINA FINOCCHI MAHNE (3)
BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS
Chairman
Statutory Auditors
Alternate Auditors
NICOLA LORITO (6)
FRANCESCO MARIANO BONIFACIO (6) CHIARA MOLON (5)
SONIA PERON
MAURIZIO DE MAGISTRIS
AUDIT FIRM
EY S.p.A.
Financial Reporting Officer
DAVIDE SOFFIETTI
At the date of approval of this document
- Appointments and Remuneration Committee Chairman
- Appointments and Remuneration Committee Member
- Chairman of the Risks, Related Party Transactions and Sustainability Committee
- Member of the Risks, Related Party Transactions and Sustainability Committee
- Chairman of Supervisory Committee, pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree 231/2001
- Member of Supervisory Committee, pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree 231/2001
5
doValue- Consolidated Interim Report at March 31, 2023
GROUP STRUCTURE
With more than 20 years of experience and approximately €120 billion of assets under management, the doValue Group is the main operator in Southern Europe in the management of credit portfolios and real estate assets deriving from non-performing loans.
The doValue Group offers to its customers, both banks and investors, services for the management of portfolios of non-performing loans (NPL), unlikely to pay (UTP), early arrears and performing loans. The doValue Group is also active in the management and development of real estate assets deriving from non- performing loans (real estate owned, REO).
In addition, the doValue Group offers a broad set of ancillary services (master legal services, due diligence services, data management services and master servicing activities).
The shares of the doValue Group have been listed on Euronext Milan since 2017. In addition, doValue has been admitted to the STAR segment of Euronext Milan in 2022.
The following chart shows the structure of the Group at March 31, 2023, and reflects the organic and external growth and diversification of doValue over 20 years of operations.
