(Alliance News) - doValue Spa reported Thursday that it acquired new contracts worth EUR689 million in the first nine months of the year from major Spanish banks, including Banco Sabadell and CaixaBank, and other investors.

The portfolios acquired include a mix of NPLs and REOs. Approximately EUR250 million of assets have already been on-boarded this year while onboarding of the remaining portfolios is currently underway.

The newly acquired contracts confirm doValue's strategy to grow its business both through diversification and enlargement of clients, as evidenced by the existing contract with Santander, the new contract with Banco Sabadell, and the pilot project with CaixaBank, and with the current strategy of asset class diversification.

Indeed, the new contracts acquired relate to new portfolios, new clients, and new services offered to banks, including "early in arrears."

"With the new contracts acquired since the beginning of the year, doValue strengthens its strategic line aimed at positioning the company as the main servicing partner of the main Spanish banks," the company said.

doValue's stock is up 0.7 percent to EUR3.86 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

