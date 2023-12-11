(Alliance News) - doValue Spa announced Monday that it purchased 46,000 shares between Dec. 4 and Dec. 8.

The shares were taken over at a weighted average price of EUR3.1605 per share for a total value of EUR145,385.

As a result of these purchases, doValue holds a total of 1.5 million treasury shares, representing 1.8 percent of the share capital.

doValue's stock closed Monday up 1.1 percent at EUR3.22 per share.

