(Alliance News) - doValue Spa announced Monday that it purchased 19,000 shares between Dec. 11 and 15.

The shares were taken over at a weighted average price of EUR3.2486 per share for a total value of EUR61,723.

As a result of these purchases, doValue holds a total of 1.5 million treasury shares, representing 1.8 percent of the share capital.

doValue's stock closed Monday down 2.4 percent at EUR3.24 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

