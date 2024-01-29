(Alliance News) - doValue Spa announced Monday that it purchased 470,000 shares between Jan. 22 and Jan. 26.

The shares were taken over at a weighted average price of EUR2.5671 per share for a total consideration of EUR1.2 million.

As a result of these purchases, doValue holds a total of 1.7 million treasury shares, or 2.2 percent of the share capital.

doValue's stock on Monday closed down 4.0 percent at EUR2.54 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

