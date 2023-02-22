DoValue completed EUR630 million NPL portfolio sale

(Alliance News) - doValue Spa on Wednesday announced that it has completed the Souq Project, the sale to Intrum of two NPL portfolios of approximately EUR630 million aggregate GBV related to the HAPS Cairo 1 and Cairo 2 securitization vehicles, both managed by doValue Greece.

The transaction, which was structured, executed and completed by doValue Greece in volatile market conditions, allows doValue to accelerate its collection activities in Greece while maintaining its long-period servicing mandate on the portfolios acquired from Intrum.

doValue closed Tuesday's session down 0.8 percent to EUR7.73 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.