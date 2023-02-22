Advanced search
    DOV   IT0001044996

DOVALUE S.P.A.

(DOV)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:02 2023-02-21 am EST
7.730 EUR   -0.77%
DoValue completed EUR630 million NPL portfolio sale
AN
Mib back below 27,000; wait for ECB and BoE
AN
Mib above 27,000; TIM leads but oil stocks down
AN
DoValue completed EUR630 million NPL portfolio sale

02/22/2023 | 01:24am EST
(Alliance News) - doValue Spa on Wednesday announced that it has completed the Souq Project, the sale to Intrum of two NPL portfolios of approximately EUR630 million aggregate GBV related to the HAPS Cairo 1 and Cairo 2 securitization vehicles, both managed by doValue Greece.

The transaction, which was structured, executed and completed by doValue Greece in volatile market conditions, allows doValue to accelerate its collection activities in Greece while maintaining its long-period servicing mandate on the portfolios acquired from Intrum.

doValue closed Tuesday's session down 0.8 percent to EUR7.73 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOVALUE S.P.A. -0.77% 7.73 Delayed Quote.7.96%
INTRUM AB (PUBL) -0.15% 134.8 Delayed Quote.6.81%
Financials
Sales 2022 534 M 570 M 570 M
Net income 2022 42,5 M 45,4 M 45,4 M
Net Debt 2022 421 M 450 M 450 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 7,76%
Capitalization 611 M 652 M 652 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
EV / Sales 2023 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 3 237
Free-Float 70,6%
doValue S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOVALUE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,73 €
Average target price 9,13 €
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Mangoni Director
Giovanni Castellaneta Chairman
Nunzio Guglielmino Independent Director
Giovanni Battista Dagnino Independent Director
Francesco Colasanti Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOVALUE S.P.A.7.96%652
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED5.30%12 024
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.7.09%7 443
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.5.91%5 699
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED4.32%4 700
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED15.08%3 867