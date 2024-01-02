(Alliance News) - doValue Spa announced Tuesday that it bought back 6,000 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 27 and Dec. 9.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR3.4408, for a total consideration of EUR20,645.

To date, the company holds 1.5 million treasury shares, representing 1.9 percent of its share capital.

DoValue's stock closed Tuesday down 2.2 percent at EUR3.35 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

