(Alliance News) - doValue Spa on Monday announced the signing of the acquisition by doValue Spain of Team 4 Collection & Consulting S.L.u., a subsidiary of the Arvato Group. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year and is subject to standard conditions precedent. This integration accelerates doValue Spain's strategy to expand its activities in the management of small unsecured loans, a rapidly growing market segment in the region and in Europe, and is consistent with its strategy to develop its business through greater diversification and a broader client base.

The acquisition will have a neutral impact on doValue's net leverage and net financial position.

The acquisition is expected to generate immediate synergies through the internalization of outsourcing services that doValue Spain currently manages using external companies that specialize in managing unsecured loans.

The integration will also allow doValue to expand its client base to non-bank clients, which account for nearly 25 percent of the assets managed by Team4.

Under the agreement, Team4 will continue to serve clients of the Arvato Group and Arvato Group multinationals operating in Spain.

doValue opened Monday's session in the green 1.9 percent to EUR3.24 per share

