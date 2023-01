(Alliance News) - doValue Spa made it known Wednesday that it is no longer subject to Small and Medium Enterprise status because its average market capitalization during the year 2022 exceeded the EUR500 million benchmark.

doValue on Wednesday closed in the green by 3.6 percent at EUR7.55 per share.

