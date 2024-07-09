(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Tuesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

doValue gains 4.5 percent to EUR2.08 and takes the top spot on the list. The stock has given up 7.7 percent in the last 30 days, 37 percent in the last six months, and about 49 percent in the last year.

Seri Industrial rises 4.0% to EUR4.20 per share. The stock has lost 8.3% in the last month and 6.3% in the last twelve, but has gained 28% in the last six.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

Caleffi sits on the bottom and gives up 3.6% to EUR0.86 per share. The stock has given up 0.9% in the last month, 15% in the last six and in the last twelve.

