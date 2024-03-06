(Alliance News) - doValue Spa announced Tuesday that it has signed a new servicing contract with Attica Bank SA through its subsidiary doValue Greece Loan and Credit Claim Management Company SA.

The agreement covers the management of a portfolio of NPEs worth approximately EUR500.0 million GBV, itself part of a decuritized portfolio known as Project Omega, which had been transferred back to Attica Bank in February 2024.

Attica Bank is the fifth largest banking institution in Greece and offers a wide range of financial services to individuals and SMEs in the country, from deposits to investment and insurance products.

Currently doValue Greece manages EUR30 billion of NPEs, including 7 HAPS securitizations; therefore, this transaction marks another important addition to doValue Greece's portfolio of banking clients, strengthening its reputation in the Greek NPL market.

doValue's stock rises 3.6 percent to EUR1.96 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.