(Alliance News) - doValue Spa announced Monday that it bought back 31,500 of its own shares between Nov. 20 and Nov. 24.

The shares were purchased at a weighted average price of EUR3.1219 for a total consideration of EUR98,341.

As a result of these purchases, doValue holds a total of about 1.1 million treasury shares, or 1.3 percent of the share capital.

doValue closed Monday in the red by 3.7 percent at EUR3.02 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

