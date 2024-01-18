(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Thursday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

Eems Italia is up 20 percent at EUR0.0018 after giving up nearly 97 percent over the past year.

Bestbe Holding follows, in the green by 5.1%. In the last month, it has lost 37% and in the last six it has traded plus 1.6%.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

doValue is in the red 3.7 percent after a 26 percent drop in the last month and another 38 percent drop in the last six.

Tessellis is down 3.4% after a 36% rise over the past 30 days and another 46% rise over the past six months. Over a one-year period, however, the stock has given up 20 percent.

