(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of May 30, 2024:
FTSE MIB
Citadel Advisors files short position on Saipem to 0.56% from 0.61%
FTSE Italy Small Cap
Citadel Advisors files short position on Biesse to 0.6% from 0.59%
Marshall Wace trims short position on doValue to 0.55% from 0.87%
Marshall Wace raises short position on illimity Bank to 0.82% from 0.7%
GSA Capital Partners files short position on illimity Bank to 0.55% from 0.6%
