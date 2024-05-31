(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of May 30, 2024:

FTSE MIB

Citadel Advisors files short position on Saipem to 0.56% from 0.61%

FTSE Italy Small Cap

Citadel Advisors files short position on Biesse to 0.6% from 0.59%

Marshall Wace trims short position on doValue to 0.55% from 0.87%

Marshall Wace raises short position on illimity Bank to 0.82% from 0.7%

GSA Capital Partners files short position on illimity Bank to 0.55% from 0.6%

