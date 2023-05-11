Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. DoValue S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOV   IT0001044996

DOVALUE S.P.A.

(DOV)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-11 am EDT
5.240 EUR   -3.32%
01:06pSoftbank-backed doValue ups order intake guidance despite Q1 loss
RE
12:14pDoValue closes quarter with loss; revenues down as well
AN
04/27DoValue appoints Manuela Franchi as new chief executive officer
AN
Softbank-backed doValue ups order intake guidance despite Q1 loss

05/11/2023 | 01:06pm EDT
(Reuters) - Italy's biggest debt recovery firm doValue on Thursday raised its guidance for new contract intake in Southern Europe for 2023-2024 in spite of posting a net loss in the first quarter.

The Verona-based bad loan manager said it now expects new potential contracts to recoup bad loans in Southern Europe to reach 58 billion euros ($63.85 billion) for the next two years, up from a previous forecast of 52 billion euros.

doValue, which was spun off from UniCredit and has Softbank Group and Bain Capital Credit as its main shareholders, forecast its order intake to grow further in the coming quarters driven by a likely increase in sour loans due to stress factors such as inflation and higher rates.

However, the company posted a net loss of 2.7 million euros in the first quarter, which compared with a profit of 8.9 million a year earlier, as the result was impacted by an increase in provisions for risk and charges as well as lower core profits.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Carlo Giovanni Boffa, editing by Federico Maccioni)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 483 M 530 M 530 M
Net income 2023 58,0 M 63,7 M 63,7 M
Net Debt 2023 501 M 550 M 550 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,83x
Yield 2023 13,3%
Capitalization 429 M 471 M 471 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,92x
EV / Sales 2024 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 3 212
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart DOVALUE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
doValue S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOVALUE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 5,42 €
Average target price 8,72 €
Spread / Average Target 60,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manuela Franchi Chief Executive Officer
Giovanni Castellaneta Chairman
Nunzio Guglielmino Independent Director
Giovanni Battista Dagnino Independent Director
Francesco Colasanti Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOVALUE S.P.A.-24.30%471
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED3.46%11 601
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.9.86%7 608
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.10.30%5 961
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED17.11%5 325
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED17.38%3 948
