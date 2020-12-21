doValue S p A : Financial Calendar 2021

FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR 2021

Roma, December 21, 2020 - In compliance with existing regulation, doValue S.p.A. announces the financial calendar for 2021. The following events are scheduled:

February 25, 2021 : publication of key consolidated economic and financial indicators as of 31 December 2020;

: publication of key consolidated economic and financial indicators as of 31 December 2020; March 18, 2021: approval of the Annual Report as of 31 December 2020;

approval of the Annual Report as of 31 December 2020; April 29, 2021: Shareholders' Meeting to approve the consolidated and statutory financial statements as of 31 December 2020;

Shareholders' Meeting to approve the consolidated and statutory financial statements as of 31 December 2020; May 13, 2021 : approval of the Interim Report as of 31 March 2021;

: approval of the Interim Report as of 31 March 2021; August 4, 2021 : approval of the Semiannual Report as of 30 June 2021;

: approval of the Semiannual Report as of 30 June 2021; November 4, 2021: approval of the Interim Report as of 30 September 2021.

Conference calls with investors and financial analysts will be held after the Board of Directors meetings scheduled for March, May, August and November. In case of any change to the above mentioned dates the markets will be informed immediately.

***

doValue S.p.A.

doValue, formerly doBank S.p.A., is the leading operator in Southern Europe in credit management and real estate services for banks and investors. Present in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Cyprus, doValue has some 20 years of industry experience and manages assets of more than €130 billion (gross book value) with over 2,350 employees and an integrated range of services: special servicing of NPLs, UTPs, early arrears and performing positions, real estate servicing, master servicing, data processing and provision and other ancillary services. doValue is listed on the Electronic Stock Market (Mercato Telematico Azionario) operated by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and, including the acquisition of Altamira Asset Management, recorded gross revenues in 2019 of about €364 million with an EBITDA margin of 39%.

Contacts