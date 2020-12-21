Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  DoValue S.p.A.    DOV   IT0001044996

DOVALUE S.P.A.

(DOV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

doValue S p A : Financial Calendar 2021

12/21/2020 | 04:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR 2021

Roma, December 21, 2020 - In compliance with existing regulation, doValue S.p.A. announces the financial calendar for 2021. The following events are scheduled:

  • February 25, 2021: publication of key consolidated economic and financial indicators as of 31 December 2020;
  • March 18, 2021:approval of the Annual Report as of 31 December 2020;
  • April 29, 2021:Shareholders' Meeting to approve the consolidated and statutory financial statements as of 31 December 2020;
  • May 13, 2021: approval of the Interim Report as of 31 March 2021;
  • August 4, 2021: approval of the Semiannual Report as of 30 June 2021;
  • November 4, 2021:approval of the Interim Report as of 30 September 2021.

Conference calls with investors and financial analysts will be held after the Board of Directors meetings scheduled for March, May, August and November. In case of any change to the above mentioned dates the markets will be informed immediately.

***

doValue S.p.A.

doValue, formerly doBank S.p.A., is the leading operator in Southern Europe in credit management and real estate services for banks and investors. Present in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Cyprus, doValue has some 20 years of industry experience and manages assets of more than €130 billion (gross book value) with over 2,350 employees and an integrated range of services: special servicing of NPLs, UTPs, early arrears and performing positions, real estate servicing, master servicing, data processing and provision and other ancillary services. doValue is listed on the Electronic Stock Market (Mercato Telematico Azionario) operated by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and, including the acquisition of Altamira Asset Management, recorded gross revenues in 2019 of about €364 million with an EBITDA margin of 39%.

Contacts

Image Building

Simona Raffaelli - Emilia Pezzini dovalue@imagebuilding.it

Investor Relations - doValue S.p.A. Fabio Ruffini 06 47979154

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

doValue S.p.A. published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 09:38:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about DOVALUE S.P.A.
04:39aDOVALUE S P A : Financial Calendar 2021
PU
12/14DOVALUE S P A : New Servicing Agreement for approximately 1.6 billion euro
PU
11/26DOVALUE S P A : Servicing Agreement with ICCREA Banca extended to 2.4 billion eu..
PU
11/21EXCLUSIVE : Alpha Bank picks Davidson Kempner as preferred bidder for $12 billio..
RE
11/20Alpha Bank picks Davidson Kempner as preferred bidder for $12 bln Galaxy bad ..
RE
11/19DOVALUE : Registration of the of deed of merger by incorporation of doSolutions ..
PU
11/17DOVALUE S P A : New Servicing Agreement with Bain Capital Credit in Cyprus for 0..
PU
11/05DOVALUE S P A : Consolidated Interim Report as at September 30, 2020
PU
10/29DOVALUE S P A : New UTP servicing agreement in Italy for approximately 0.5 billi..
PU
10/26Mission creep? Italy's bad loan manager irks rivals
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 396 M 482 M 482 M
Net income 2020 3,04 M 3,71 M 3,71 M
Net Debt 2020 377 M 460 M 460 M
P/E ratio 2020 238x
Yield 2020 0,36%
Capitalization 754 M 922 M 919 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,86x
EV / Sales 2021 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 2 350
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart DOVALUE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
doValue S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOVALUE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 10,80 €
Last Close Price 9,50 €
Spread / Highest target 25,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrea Mangoni Managing Director & Director
Giovanni Castellaneta Chairman
Manuela Franchi Chief Financial Officer
Francesco Colasanti Director
Nunzio Guglielmino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOVALUE S.P.A.-22.76%922
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED23.59%8 913
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.14.16%4 361
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-0.34%4 218
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED-31.02%4 199
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED11.78%4 183
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ