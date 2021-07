doValue S p A : Information about the purchase of own shares serving the management incentive plan made between July 19th and 23rd, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

INFORMATION ABOUT THE PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES BETWEEN JULY

19th AND 23rd, 2021, SERVING THE MANAGEMENT INCENTIVE PLAN

Rome, July 26th, 2021 - doValue S.p.A. ("doValue" or the "Company") announces that between July 19th and 23rd, 2021, it has acquired, on the Mercato Telematico Azionario organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ("MTA"), 184,920 own shares at a volume-weighted average price of Euro 9.1472 per share for a total consideration of Euro 1,691,496.

The transaction follows up on the announcement on June 18th, 2021, concerning the start of a share buyback program (the "Program"), implementing the authorization granted by the Shareholders' Meeting held on April 29th, 2021, and resolved to serve the management incentive plan 2021.

On the basis of the information provided by the intermediary engaged to execute the purchases, the following table summarizes, in daily and aggregate form, doValue ordinary shares' purchases carried out by the intermediary during the period indicated above.

Number of Weighted Total Trading venue shares average price consideration Date purchased (Euro) (Euro) 23/07/2021 41,095 9.6243 395,513 MTAA 22/07/2021 28,000 9.3921 262,980 MTAA 21/07/2021 31,784 9.1267 290,082 MTAA 20/07/2021 18,017 8.7055 156,847 MTAA 19/07/2021 66,024 8.8767 586,075 MTAA Total 184,920 9.1472 1,691,496

The annex to this press release gives a daily breakdown of the purchases carried out.

Since the beginning of the Program, doValue has acquired 386,625 own shares (equal to 0.4833% of the share capital), for a total consideration of Euro 3,496,858. Considering the treasury shares already owned, doValue holds, as of July 23rd, 2021, a total of 858,964 treasury shares, equal to 1.07% of the share capital.

For further information related to the Program, please refer to the press release of June 18th, 2021 - pursuant to applicable laws and regulations - and downloadable form company website at https://www.dovalue.it/it/governance/buyback.