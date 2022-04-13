Log in
    DOV   IT0001044996

DOVALUE S.P.A.

(DOV)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04/13 11:35:12 am EDT
8.330 EUR   +0.60%
12:09p DOVALUE S P A : Proposal candidacy for integration of BoD
PU
04/07DOVALUE S P A : Publication of documentation
PU
04/07DOVALUE S P A : Document - pdf
PU
doValue S p A : Proposal candidacy for integration of BoD

04/13/2022 | 12:09pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

PUBLICATION OF CANDIDATURE FOR INTEGRATION OF THE BOARD

Rome, April 13th, 2022 - doValue S.p.A. ("doValue", or the "Company") communicates that has been made available to the public today the documentation relating to the candidacy proposal with reference to point "4. Appointment of a Director for integration of the Board "of the agenda of the next shareholders' meeting called for April 28th, 2022, received by some shareholders representing 4.00419% of the share capital, responding to the gender objectives identified by the sector regulations, as well as the integrity, professionalism and independence requirements set out in current legislation and the bylaws.

The aforementioned documentation is available to the public at the registered office, which can be consulted after making an appointment, on the company's websitewww.dovalue.itin the section "Governance - Shareholders' Meeting April 28th, 2022" and at the centralized storage mechanism called eMarket Storage accessible on the websitewww.emarketstorage.com.

Finally, the Company informs that the Forms for granting the proxy to the Designated Representative pursuant to art. 135-undecies, TUF and art. 135-noveis TUF, updated with the proposal received will be made available on the Company's websitewww.dovalue.itin the section "Governance - Shareholders' Meeting April 28th, 2022".

***

doValue, formerly doBank S.p.A., is the leading operator in Southern Europe in credit management and real estate services for banks and investors. Present in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Cyprus, doValue has over 20 years of experience in the sector and manages assets for approximately €150 billion (Gross Book Value) with approximately 3,200 employees and an integrated offer of services: special servicing of NPLs, UTP, Early Arrears, and performing positions, real estate servicing, master servicing, data processing and other ancillary services for credit management. doValue is listed on Euronext Milano (EXM) and, including the acquisition of Altamira Asset Management and doValue Greece, recorded in 2021 gross revenues of approximately €572 million and an EBITDA excluding non-recurring items of approximately €201 million.

Contacts

Image Building

doValue

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Rafaella Casula (+39 348 306 7877)

Alberto Goretti

Giusy Martina Fusco (+39 335 1849341)

+39 02 83460127

dovalue@imagebuilding.it

investorrelations@dovalue.it

Disclaimer

doValue S.p.A. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 16:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
