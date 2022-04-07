doValue S p A : Publication of documentation

PRESS RELEASE

Rome, April 7th, 2022 - doValue S.p.A. ("doValue", or the "Company") communicates that the following documents have been made available to the public today:

• Reports and Financial Statements as of December 31st, 2021;

• Consolidated Reports and Accounts as of December 31st, 2021;

• Consolidated Non-Financial Statements prepared pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 254/2016;

• Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structures - pursuant to art. 123-bis of Legislative Decree 58/1998;

• Report on the Remuneration Policy and Remuneration Paid: first section pursuant to art. 123-ter, paragraph 3-bis of Legislative Decree 24 February 1998, n. 58; second section pursuant to art. 123-ter, paragraph 6 of Legislative Decree. February 24, 1998, n. 58.

The aforementioned documents together with all the documentation relating to the Shareholders' Meeting of April 28th, 2022, including the Explanatory Reports referring to the items on the agenda, are available to the public at the registered office, after making an appointment, on the company websitewww.dovalue.itin the section "Governance - Shareholders' Meeting April 28th, 2022" and at the centralized storage mechanism called eMarket Storage accessible on the websitewww.emarketstorage.com.

Lastly, the Company informs that the financial statements and / or summary statements of the subsidiaries of doValue S.p.A. pursuant to art. 2429 of the civil code, will be made available to the public in the manner and within the terms established by current legislation.

doValue, formerly doBank S.p.A., is the leading operator in Southern Europe in credit management and real estate services for banks and investors. Present in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Cyprus, doValue has over 20 years of experience in the sector and manages assets for approximately €150 billion (Gross Book Value) with approximately 3,200 employees and an integrated offer of services: special servicing of NPLs, UTP, Early Arrears, and performing positions, real estate servicing, master servicing, data processing and other ancillary services for credit management. doValue is listed on Euronext Milano (EXM) and, including the acquisition of Altamira Asset Management and doValue Greece, recorded in 2021 gross revenues of approximately €572 million and an EBITDA excluding non-recurring items of approximately €201 million.

