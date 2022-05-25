doValue S p A : Update of corporate presentation

PRESS RELEASE

CORPORATE PRESENTATION UPDATE

Rome, May 25th, 2022 - doValue S.p.A. ("doValue", the "Company" or the "Group") communicates that today it has published on its website www.dovalue.it(under the section Investor Relations / Financial Reports and Presentations) its Corporate Presentation updated with the Q1 2022 financial results.

In addition, the Corporate Presentation also includes an update on the effects of the expiration of the Sareb contract (expected for June 2022) on the Group Business Plan 2022-2024 already presented to the financial community on January 26th, 2022.

As a reminder, as already communicated by the Company, the expiration of the Sareb contract does not have a material impact on the Business Plan 2022-2024, and as such the Company confirms the Group targets for EBITDA excluding non-recurring items, Net Income excluding non-recurring items, cash flow generation, dividend policy and financial policy.

doValue is the main operator in Southern Europe in the field of credit and real estate management for banks and investors. With more than 20 years of experience and approximately €150 billion of assets under management (Gross Book Value) across Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Cyprus, doValue Group's activities contribute to the economic growth by promoting the sustainable development of the financial system. With its 3,200 employees, doValue offers an integrated range of services: servicing of Non- Performing Loans (NPL), Unlikely To Pay (UTP), Early Arrears, and performing credit, real estate servicing, master servicing, data processing and other ancillary services for credit management. The shares of doValue are listed on Euronext Milano (EXM) and, in 2021, the Group reported Gross Revenues of approximately €572 million and EBITDA excluding non-recurring items of approximately €201 million.