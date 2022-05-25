Log in
    DOV   IT0001044996

DOVALUE S.P.A.

(DOV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/25 11:35:45 am EDT
7.020 EUR   -1.27%
01:18pDOVALUE S P A : Update of corporate presentation
PU
05/20Gardant teams up with AMCO in race for BPER's NPL unit-sources
RE
05/13TRANSCRIPT : DoValue S.p.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 13, 2022
CI
doValue S p A : Update of corporate presentation

05/25/2022 | 01:18pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

CORPORATE PRESENTATION UPDATE

Rome, May 25th, 2022 - doValue S.p.A. ("doValue", the "Company" or the "Group") communicates that today it has published on its website www.dovalue.it(under the section Investor Relations / Financial Reports and Presentations) its Corporate Presentation updated with the Q1 2022 financial results.

In addition, the Corporate Presentation also includes an update on the effects of the expiration of the Sareb contract (expected for June 2022) on the Group Business Plan 2022-2024 already presented to the financial community on January 26th, 2022.

As a reminder, as already communicated by the Company, the expiration of the Sareb contract does not have a material impact on the Business Plan 2022-2024, and as such the Company confirms the Group targets for EBITDA excluding non-recurring items, Net Income excluding non-recurring items, cash flow generation, dividend policy and financial policy.

***

doValue is the main operator in Southern Europe in the field of credit and real estate management for banks and investors. With more than 20 years of experience and approximately €150 billion of assets under management (Gross Book Value) across Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Cyprus, doValue Group's activities contribute to the economic growth by promoting the sustainable development of the financial system. With its 3,200 employees, doValue offers an integrated range of services: servicing of Non- Performing Loans (NPL), Unlikely To Pay (UTP), Early Arrears, and performing credit, real estate servicing, master servicing, data processing and other ancillary services for credit management. The shares of doValue are listed on Euronext Milano (EXM) and, in 2021, the Group reported Gross Revenues of approximately €572 million and EBITDA excluding non-recurring items of approximately €201 million.

Contacts

Image Building

doValue

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Raffaella Casula (+39 348 306 7877)

Alberto Goretti

Giusy Martina Fusco (+39 335 1849341)

+39 02 83460127

dovalue@imagebuilding.it

investorrelations@dovalue.it

Disclaimer

doValue S.p.A. published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2022 17:17:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
