Belvac Launches New Servo Belvac Necker

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Belvac, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), and a leading global supplier in the two-piece metal packaging industry for over 60 years, today announced the latest development in can necking technology, the Servo Belvac Necker.

"The Servo Belvac Necker marks a new generation of energy-efficient machinery for the two-piece aluminum packaging industry. With the growing industry demand for sustainable technology, the Servo Belvac Necker has been engineered to maximize the profitability of can plant operations," said Eric Hodge, Director of Global Sales Operations at Belvac.

The Servo Belvac Necker can continuously operate up to 3600 cans per minute while utilizing advanced servo motor control, allowing for every turret to independently rotate. The Servo Belvac Necker uses up to 15% less electrical consumption compared to the standard motor and gearbox configuration on a traditional necker. The independent rotation is ideal for quickly resolving can jam situations, facilitating faster resetting and synchronization, which in turn increases efficiency.

"Belvac has invested significantly in value engineering the machine, which addresses our customers' need for more sustainable technology. We look forward to showcasing the machine to the industry at METPACK," said David Mammolenti, President of Belvac.

The 2023 METPACK Conference, which is the world's leading trade fair for metal packaging, will be held at Messe Essen in Essen, Germany, from May 2-6. For more information about Belvac, please visit belvac.com.

About Belvac:

Belvac was founded in 1962 (as Belgium Tool & Die Company) in Lynchburg, Virginia, by Al Stroobants. Belvac has been a part of Dover Corporation since 1993. For over Sixty years, Belvac has turned innovative ideas into world-class machinery, serving the two-piece metal packaging industry. Learn more at belvac.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

