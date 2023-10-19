DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CDS Visual, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading provider of software as a service (SaaS) 3D visualization solutions, today announced the release of CDS Partable™, a high-performance interactive visual search platform designed to drive incremental sales for aftermarket organizations at industrial OEMs such as industrial machinery, specialty vehicles, HVAC equipment, etc. The Partable application simplifies the setup and management of aftermarket part search capabilities, ensuring an optimal experience for shoppers as they quickly find and purchase the spare parts they need.

Partable integrates seamlessly with Salesforce Commerce Cloud™ and other B2B e-Commerce platforms, enhancing the spare parts identification process with 2D exploded drawings and interactive 3D model searches. Non-technical users can quickly select and identify the correct replacement part.

"Partable can truly be transformative as it delivers a superb customer experience, allowing users to navigate interactive 3D models to quickly identify and select spare parts," said John Major, General Manager at CDS Visual. "Partable correlates the parts in the drawing with the sellable parts, enabling users to add to the Salesforce Commerce Cloud cart easily. Its design makes it easy for both novice and experienced users to identify sub-components, specific parts, or replacement parts for complex equipment, helping customers save valuable time and increase efficiency in their search and selection capabilities."

Key Features of Partable Include:

2D & 3D Visual Search : Exploded view product images with hotspots, interactive 3D with part selection, and BOM navigation for 3D models.

: Exploded view product images with hotspots, interactive 3D with part selection, and BOM navigation for 3D models. Specialized Searches : Filter by serial number, product version, order history and more.

: Filter by serial number, product version, order history and more. Easy-to-use AI-powered authoring tools : Streamlined creation readily transforms legacy 2D exploded view images, serial number specific BOM data, and 3D CAD assets into powerful interlinked and search-friendly digital spare part catalogs.

: Streamlined creation readily transforms legacy 2D exploded view images, serial number specific BOM data, and 3D CAD assets into powerful interlinked and search-friendly digital spare part catalogs. Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud : API-based integration for callback operations and data transfer with customer back-office systems.

: API-based integration for callback operations and data transfer with customer back-office systems. Approved Salesforce Commerce Cloud application : Available on the CDS Partable page in the Salesforce App Exchange™.

: Available on the CDS Partable page in the Salesforce App Exchange™. SaaS Subscription: Subscription license with five administrator licenses and unlimited end users.

Partable also offers features such as visualization and product navigation facilitators, suppression functionality and authoring support for interactive content creation. It is designed to reduce costs, increase profits and enhance the overall customer experience.

Customers, dealers, distributors and technicians can now identify spare parts more efficiently and add them to the shopping cart with just one click. Partable ensures higher order accuracy, fewer returns and lower shopping cart abandonment rates.

About CDS Visual:

CDS Visual enables manufacturers to drive business value by unlocking their CAD assets. Its cloud-based visualization solutions, trusted by the world's biggest industrial suppliers, revolutionize their commerce, configure price quote (CPQ), and training initiatives. With an extensive offering of 3D visualization solutions, CDS uniquely re-purposes existing CAD assets to deliver impactful solutions for 3D configuration, aftermarket part search, 3D work instructions, and enhanced digital content. Visit us at www.cdsvisual.com and follow us on LinkedIn for more information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

