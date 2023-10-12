DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CDS Visual, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading provider of software as a service (SaaS) 3D visualization solutions, today announced that it has won the award for Best SaaS For Improved Productivity (USA) in the international SaaS Awards program.

Now celebrating its 8th year, the SaaS Awards continues to recognize and honor outstanding SaaS innovations from all corners of the world. The program featured an array of categories for 2023 showcasing SaaS solutions across industry verticals. Entries from hundreds of organizations spanning North America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australasia were received.

"CDS Visual is a deserving winner in a highly competitive category. Each year, we're impressed by the innovative solutions and achievements of our entrants. Submissions continue to improve, reflecting positive progress," said James Williams, Head of Operations at The SaaS Awards. "With every awards program of this business software 'Oscars,' we see even more captivating innovations that adapt to the evolving challenges of today."

CDS Mentor enables the transformation of existing CAD assets into immersive learning experiences. The self-service solution requires no expertise in coding or development and can be used across devices. In addition, users can upload their own CAD assets to create immersive 3D instructions with animations and interactive annotations. These instructions can then be shared with the company's workforce and customers for product installation and maintenance.

Meenakshi Jindal, Lead Judge at The SaaS Awards 2023, said, "Congratulations to CDS Mentor on winning the Best SaaS for Improved Productivity (USA) category. Its cloud-based 3D immersive learning software demonstrates a strong understanding of the industry's needs and addresses them effectively. The incorporation of 3D visualization technology enhances the training experience, improving retention and comprehension. The compatibility with industry-standard file formats and existing manufacturing systems shows a commitment to seamless integration. The innovative features, such as real-time feedback and performance tracking, set CDS Visual's software apart and fill a crucial gap in the market. Well done on the well-deserved success, from everyone at The SaaS Awards."

"Winning an award from the international SaaS Awards is a great achievement that demonstrates our commitment to producing excellent work, and we are thrilled to be acknowledged on a global scale," said John Major, General Manager, CDS Visual. "This recognition affirms the tireless work of our dedicated staff, who consistently develops innovative solutions addressing our customers' needs. For example, our team is continuously enhancing the CDS Visual platform with new releases of CDS Mentor work instructions for manufacturing plant operators. This award motivates us to continue stretching the bounds of what is conceivable in the SaaS world as we work towards better standards for our industry and for customers."

To learn more, visit CDS Mentor.

About CDS Visual:

CDS Visual enables manufacturers to drive business value by unlocking their CAD assets. Its cloud-based visualization solutions, trusted by the world's biggest industrial suppliers, revolutionize their commerce, configure price quote (CPQ), and training initiatives. With an extensive offering of 3D visualization solutions, CDS uniquely re-purposes existing CAD assets to deliver impactful solutions for 3D configuration, aftermarket part search, 3D work instructions, and enhanced digital content. Visit us at www.cdsvisual.com and follow us on LinkedIn for more information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

