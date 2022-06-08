Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Dover Corporation
  News
  Summary
    DOV   US2600031080

DOVER CORPORATION

(DOV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-08 pm EDT
134.62 USD   -1.10%
CPC's AseptiQuik Genderless Connector Makes Sterile Connections and Disconnections Using One Product

06/08/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CPC (Colder Products Company), part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading manufacturer of connection technologies used in biopharmaceutical processing, has simplified closed-system liquid processing. The new AseptiQuik® G DC Series Connector adds sterile disconnection capabilities that enable biopharmaceutical manufacturers to make both quick sterile connections and disconnections using one genderless product, even in non-sterile environments.

"The new AseptiQuik G DC connector's combined connection/disconnection technology streamlines biopharmaceutical manufacturing in a meaningful way. This product enables both sterile connection and disconnection at point of use without requiring any ancillary equipment, helping to save time while maintaining quality," said Anoop Gupta, CPC Senior Product Manager.

The AseptiQuik G DC connector is the newest addition to CPC's AseptiQuik G line of genderless sterile connectors, and its intuitive "FLIP-CLICK-PULL" assembly helps users transfer liquids easily. After transfer is complete, a simple two-step disconnection process maintains system sterility. AseptiQuik G DC connector hose barb termination sizes include 1/4", 3/8" and 1/2".

"AseptiQuik products are designed to transfer bioprocess liquids quickly and easily," said Gupta. "The new AseptiQuik G DC connector builds on that legacy by making sterile disconnection a simple process."

Gupta will discuss the new AseptiQuik G DC connectors during the "Optimizing Fluid Transfer Processes for Today and Beyond: Three Important Developments in Aseptic Connection Technology" webinar on June 15 at 12:00 p.m. Central Time.

For more information about the performance and versatility of AseptiQuik G DC connectors or any of the other 10,000+ innovative connection solutions CPC offers, visit cpcworldwide.com/bio.

About CPC:
CPC (Colder Products Company) is the leader in single-use connection technology, offering a wide variety of connectors for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The company's innovative, flexible products enable users to easily combine multiple components and systems including process containers, tubing manifolds, transfer lines, bioreactors and other bioprocess equipment. Robust single-use connectors maintain media sterility and integrity while improving production yields, decreasing time to market and reducing costs. The company's well-known AseptiQuik® connectors provide quick and easy sterile connections even in non-sterile environments. Learn more at cpcworldwide.com/bio. Connect with confidence with CPC, an operating company within Dover Corporation.

About Dover:
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

CPC Contact:  
Jana Stender 
(612) 564-2053
jana.stender@cpcworldwide.com   

Dover Media Contact:
Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications
(630) 743-5039
asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Dover Investor Contact:
Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations
(630) 743-2566
jdickens@dovercorp.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cpcs-aseptiquik-genderless-connector-makes-sterile-connections-and-disconnections-using-one-product-301564180.html

SOURCE Dover


© PRNewswire 2022
