DOVER DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

05/06/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Dover (NYSE: DOV) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 (fifty cents) per share, payable on June 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of May 31, 2022.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com. 

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:                                 

Jack Dickens

Adrian Sakowicz

Senior Director – Investor Relations

Vice President – Communications

(630) 743-2566

630) 743-5039

jdickens@dovercorp.com

asakowicz@dovercorp.com  

 

SOURCE Dover


© PRNewswire 2022
