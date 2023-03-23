Destaco Introduces Portfolio of Cobot Tooling Solutions

Simple Off-The-Shelf Tooling Solutions with Ease of Installation, Highlight Benefits for Users in Growing Robot Market

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Destaco, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the launch of a new portfolio of Cobot Tooling Solutions that are designed to simplify tool selection and eliminate integration design work for applications employing small payload robots or cobots in their operations. The wide variety of tooling solutions are designed for gripping, palletizing, machine tending, tool changing, and tool extension applications for up to 10 kg payloads.

"Small payload robots are commonly found in larger industrial manufacturing facilities, but the low-cost entry into robotic automation has recently resulted in significant growth in their use across small, light industrial and commercial shops," said Gary Labadie, Global Product Director for Destaco. "Small payload robots are now a focus and a solution for both large and small facilities coping with the economic climate."

The fast growth in the cobot market is driven by a number of factors, including increases in inflation rates, labor costs and labor shortages as well as excessive workforce turnover. The low startup costs for new entrants into the automation industry, and a relatively compact return on investment (ROI) period for a cobot system of as few as 8 to 12 months, make Destaco tooling solutions attractive to users.

Destaco has designed its Cobot Tooling Solutions for simplicity and ease of use, with off-the-shelf availability via kits that feature all of the end-user selected accessories, along with the hardware and tools needed for installation, reducing the need to consult an application engineer. All of the tooling solutions are compatible with cobots that have an ISO 9409-1-50-4-M6 end-of-arm mounting pattern. Blank robots and tool plates are offered for those who wish to use their own mounting patterns.

A standout feature in Destaco's suite of Cobot Tooling Solutions is the Microtool End Effectors, which enable the cobot to perform palletizing functions. Users that know the length, width and weight of the packages to be lifted and transferred can easily select the palletizing kit type and pre-determined vacuum cup size necessary for the application, eliminating tool design work with off-the-shelf kits.

Other Cobot Tooling Solutions that Destaco is now offering include:

Allows the cobot to be moved from one workstation to another without the need to reprogram the robot. ARV-C Vacuum Gripper: Can pick up and move product via one air line with an auto-release vacuum generator; available in nine sizes and shapes.

Allows the picking of ferrous material or components with one pneumatically actuated air line; available in two sizes. MultiMount Tool Array: Mounts up to five different tools to the cobot wrist via various tool mounting plates and multiple extension lengths.

Can accommodate two grippers or two tools for use in work-piece exchange applications within CNC machining centers; features Blank, ISO-9409-50 and DirectConnect mounting plates. MultiMount Tool Extension: Extends the reach of the cobot arm; a variety of tool plates and multiple extension lengths are available.

Off-the-shelf kits to handle boxes from 160 to 750mm widths and 260 to 900mm lengths weighing less than 10 kg. TC1 Manual Tool Changer: Allows the user to change cobot tools quickly and repeatedly and offers electric and air pass-through capabilities.

To learn more about any of Destaco's new portfolio of Cobot Tooling Solutions or any of its high-performance automation, workholding or remote-handling solutions, please visit www.destaco.com.

About Destaco:

Destaco, a Dover Corporation company, is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance automation, workholding and remote-handling solutions. The company serves customers in a variety of end-markets, including the automotive, life sciences, consumer packaged goods, aerospace, industrial and nuclear sectors.

Built on a legacy of more than 100 years, Destaco offers a comprehensive portfolio of products designed to engineer precise movement, placement and control solutions that drive productivity and uptime for manufacturers around the world. The Destaco family of products consists of industry-leading brands such as Destaco Manual Clamps, Power Clamps, and End Effectors; Camco™ and Ferguson™ Indexers; Robohand™ Grippers; and CRL™ Manipulators and Transfer Ports. Destaco is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S.A. The company has more than 800 employees with 13 locations, in 9 countries, across the Americas, Europe and Asia. More information is available at destaco.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Destaco Contact:

Dover Media Contact:

Dover Investor Contact:

