Note: The data in the consolidated EEO-1 report of Dover Corporation ("Dover") is based on the employee population of its individual operating companies and business units within the U.S. in December 2023, and reflects the workforce as of that time. This EEO-1 report uses federally mandated job categories that are broadly applicable to U.S. companies across a variety of industries and that differ from how Dover and its operating companies and business units categorize jobs and measure our progress. Thus, meaningful comparisons between EEO-1 report data and other descriptions of Dover's diversity statistics and disclosures may not be possible. Please see the diversity and inclusionsection Dover's sustainability website for more discussion about our inclusive approach.

Job Categories

Executive/Senior Level Officials and Managers

First/Mid-Level Officialsand Managers

Professionals

Technicians

Sales Workers

Administrative Support Workers

Craft Workers

Operatives

Laborers and Helpers

Service Workers

CURRENT 2023 REPORTING YEAR TOTAL

PRIOR 2022 REPORTING YEAR TOTAL

Race/Ethnicity

Hispanic or

Not Hispanic or Latino

Row Total

Latino

Male

Female

Male

Female

White

Black or African

American

Asian

Native Hawaiian or

Other Pacific

Islander

American Indian or

Alaska Native

Two or More Races

White

Black or African

American

Asian

Native Hawaiian or

Other Pacific

Islander

American Indian or

Alaska Native

Two or More Races

7

4

93

1

14

0

0

0

21

4

4

0

1

1

150

100

25

868

66

60

0

8

9

185

29

26

1

0

2

1379

160

73

1381

83

194

3

13

21

472

47

77

2

3

8

2537

103

9

317

38

29

0

4

11

29

2

4

0

0

0

546

46

34

437

21

21

2

3

11

166

27

13

0

0

9

790

71

68

208

55

7

1

1

5

185

45

6

0

4

14

670

121

10

612

95

33

0

9

9

36

11

1

0

0

3

940

569

433

1537

466

304

9

28

37

433

234

200

5

4

10

4269

232

113

537

223

71

1

9

11

117

74

48

2

3

2

1443

9

0

7

4

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

21

1418

769

5997

1052

733

16

75

114

1645

473

379

10

15

49

12745

1384

735

6086

1371

718

46

69

112

1687

667

377

28

14

44

13338

