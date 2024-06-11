Note: The data in the consolidated EEO-1 report of Dover Corporation ("Dover") is based on the employee population of its individual operating companies and business units within the U.S. in December 2023, and reflects the workforce as of that time. This EEO-1 report uses federally mandated job categories that are broadly applicable to U.S. companies across a variety of industries and that differ from how Dover and its operating companies and business units categorize jobs and measure our progress. Thus, meaningful comparisons between EEO-1 report data and other descriptions of Dover's diversity statistics and disclosures may not be possible. Please see the diversity and inclusionsection Dover's sustainability website for more discussion about our inclusive approach.
Dover Corporation
2023 Employer Information Report EEO-1
Job Categories
Executive/Senior Level Officials and Managers
First/Mid-Level Officialsand Managers
Professionals
Technicians
Sales Workers
Administrative Support Workers
Craft Workers
Operatives
Laborers and Helpers
Service Workers
CURRENT 2023 REPORTING YEAR TOTAL
PRIOR 2022 REPORTING YEAR TOTAL
Race/Ethnicity
Hispanic or
Not Hispanic or Latino
Row Total
Latino
Male
Female
Male
Female
White
Black or African
American
Asian
Native Hawaiian or
Other Pacific
Islander
American Indian or
Alaska Native
Two or More Races
White
Black or African
American
Asian
Native Hawaiian or
Other Pacific
Islander
American Indian or
Alaska Native
Two or More Races
7
4
93
1
14
0
0
0
21
4
4
0
1
1
150
100
25
868
66
60
0
8
9
185
29
26
1
0
2
1379
160
73
1381
83
194
3
13
21
472
47
77
2
3
8
2537
103
9
317
38
29
0
4
11
29
2
4
0
0
0
546
46
34
437
21
21
2
3
11
166
27
13
0
0
9
790
71
68
208
55
7
1
1
5
185
45
6
0
4
14
670
121
10
612
95
33
0
9
9
36
11
1
0
0
3
940
569
433
1537
466
304
9
28
37
433
234
200
5
4
10
4269
232
113
537
223
71
1
9
11
117
74
48
2
3
2
1443
9
0
7
4
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
21
1418
769
5997
1052
733
16
75
114
1645
473
379
10
15
49
12745
1384
735
6086
1371
718
46
69
112
1687
667
377
28
14
44
13338
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Dover Corporation published this content on
11 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
11 June 2024 19:57:06 UTC.
Dover Corporation is a diversified industrial group. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- material handling equipment (23.7%): industrial and recreational winches, construction and demolition machinery attachments, hydraulic parts, industrial automation tools, etc.;
- fluid management products (21.2%): sucker rods, drill bit inserts for oil and gas exploration, control valves, piston and seal rings, nozzles, swivels, suction system equipment, etc.;
- refrigeration equipment (21.1%): refrigeration systems, commercial kitchen air and ventilation systems, heat transfer equipment, food and beverage packaging machines, etc.;
- mobile equipment (20.8%): tank trailers, compactors, balers, car wash systems, internal engine components, etc.;
- identification products (13.2%): industrial marking and coding systems used to code information on products, product traceability, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (55.8%), Americas (8.1%), Europe (20.8%), Asia (11%) and other (4.3%).