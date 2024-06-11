Note: The data in the consolidated EEO-1 report of Dover Corporation ("Dover") is based on the employee population of its individual operating companies and business units within the U.S. in December 2023, and reflects the workforce as of that time. This EEO-1 report uses federally mandated job categories that are broadly applicable to U.S. companies across a variety of industries and that differ from how Dover and its operating companies and business units categorize jobs and measure our progress. Thus, meaningful comparisons between EEO-1 report data and other descriptions of Dover's diversity statistics and disclosures may not be possible. Please see the diversity and inclusionsection Dover's sustainability website for more discussion about our inclusive approach.

Dover Corporation

2023 Employer Information Report EEO-1