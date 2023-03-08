Advanced search
    DOV   US2600031080

DOVER CORPORATION

(DOV)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:49:42 2023-03-08 am EST
153.19 USD   +0.25%
03/06Citigroup Raises Price Target on Dover to $184 From $175, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
03/01Dover's Lucy Lee Named Women MAKE Awards Winner Recognizing Female Leaders for Excellence in Manufacturing
PR
02/27DOVER CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Dover : Analyst and Investor Meeting Webcast (Replay)

03/08/2023 | 10:17am EST
Dover Analyst and Investor Meeting Webcast (Replay)
Please click here to view the replay of the Dover Analyst and Investor Meeting webcast.

Dover Corporation published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 15:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 784 M - -
Net income 2023 1 105 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 663 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,3x
Yield 2023 1,34%
Capitalization 21 350 M 21 350 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,73x
EV / Sales 2024 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 53,2%
Chart DOVER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dover Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOVER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 152,81 $
Average target price 163,13 $
Spread / Average Target 6,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Joseph Tobin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad M. Cerepak Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael F. Johnston Independent Director
David J. Malinas Senior Vice President-Operations
Kristiane C. Graham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOVER CORPORATION12.85%21 350
ATLAS COPCO AB1.07%54 905
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION23.55%46 117
FANUC CORPORATION22.46%33 813
SANDVIK AB16.56%25 745
INGERSOLL RAND INC.13.63%24 042