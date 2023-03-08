|
Dover : Analyst and Investor Meeting Webcast (Replay)
Dover Analyst and Investor Meeting Webcast (Replay)
Please click here
to view the replay of the Dover Analyst and Investor Meeting webcast.
Disclaimer
Dover Corporation published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 15:16:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|All news about DOVER CORPORATION
|Analyst Recommendations on DOVER CORPORATION
|Sales 2023
|
8 784 M
-
-
|Net income 2023
|
1 105 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2023
|
2 663 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2023
|19,3x
|Yield 2023
|1,34%
|Capitalization
|
21 350 M
21 350 M
-
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,73x
|EV / Sales 2024
|2,57x
|Nbr of Employees
|25 000
|Free-Float
|53,2%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends DOVER CORPORATION
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|18
|Last Close Price
|152,81 $
|Average target price
|163,13 $
|Spread / Average Target
|6,76%