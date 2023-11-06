INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e

Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the

emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não

Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Dover

Patrocinado da Dover Corp, código ISIN

Corp (Company), ISIN BRD1OVBDR007, hereby

BRD1OVBDR007, informa que foi aprovado em

informs that on 03/11/2023, the Company

03/11/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no

approved a Dividendos of USD 0,510000000 per

valor de USD 0,510000000, que considerando a

share.

taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,891 -

Considering the FX Rate of 4,891 - 03/11/2023,

03/11/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$

BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the

0,843571429 por BDR.

preliminary value of R$ 0,843571429 per BDR.

O evento será pago no dia 21/12/2023, aos titulares de BDRs em 28/11/2023.

O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 29/11/2023 até 30/11/2023.

Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.

The payment will be completed on 21/12/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 28/11/2023.

Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 29/11/2023 to 30/11/2023.

PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.

