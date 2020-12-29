Dover : Blackmer Releases New System One High Temperature Series Centrifugal Pumps

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackmer, part of PSG, a Dover (NYSE: DOV) company, and a global leader in specialty pumps and reciprocating compressor technologies, is pleased to announce the launch of its new System One® High Temperature Series Centrifugal Pumps.

Utilizing high-temperature flanges and elastomers, as well as a unique centerline mount that further supports high temperatures, System One High Temperature Series pumps are able to exceed the 400°F (204°C) standard temperature limit of conventional centrifugal pumps. This combination of design features allows the System One High Temperature Series to support safe and reliable transfer of critical and valuable fluids in a wide variety of high-temperature applications, including thermal oils, petrochemical, heat transfer, plastics, paper and more.

The Blackmer System One High Temperature Series is pre-configured to meet temperature requirements of up to 450°F (232°C) with the 450°F Line, 650°F (343°C) with the 650°F Line and even 750°F (398°C) with additional configurations and factory consultation. These pumps have been specifically designed to increase the temperature limits for Blackmer Frame A and Frame M centrifugal pumps while offering the same mechanical advantages and proven design features that provide maximum reliability and long life. System One High Temperature Series pumps offer capacities up to 1,400 gpm (5,299 L/min) and incorporate high temperature bushings, fasteners and paint. System One High Temperature Series pumps are also backed by an industry-leading five-year power end performance assurance and a one-year mechanical seal performance assurance.

For more information on Blackmer, please go to blackmer.com. Blackmer is a product brand within PSG, a Dover company. For more information on PSG, please go to psgdover.com.

About Blackmer:

Blackmer® is the leading global provider of innovative and high-quality positive displacement, regenerative turbine and centrifugal pump, and reciprocating compressor technologies for the transfer of liquids and gasses. For more than a century, the Blackmer name has stood for unparalleled product performance, superior services and support, well-timed innovation and a commitment to total customer satisfaction. Supported by a worldwide network of distributors and original equipment manufacturers, Blackmer pumps and compressors are used in a multitude of applications in the Process, Energy and Military & Marine markets. Blackmer, headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, is part of PSG, a Dover company. For more information on Blackmer, please go to blackmer.com.

About PSG:

PSG is a global pump and dispensing solution expert and leading manufacturer of pumps, systems and related flow-control technology for the safe and efficient transfer of critical and valuable fluids and materials. Headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, IL, USA, PSG is comprised of several world-class brands, including Abaque™, All-Flo, Almatec®, Blackmer®, Ebsray®, EnviroGear®, Griswold®, Hydro Systems, Mouvex®, Neptune™, Quattroflow™ and Wilden®. PSG products are manufactured on three continents, North America, Europe and Asia, in state-of-the-art facilities that practice lean manufacturing and are ISO-certified. PSG is part of the Pumps and Process Solutions segment of Dover Corporation. For additional information on PSG, please visit psgdover.com. PSG: Where Innovation Flows.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

SOURCE Dover