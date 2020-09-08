Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dover Corporation    DOV

DOVER CORPORATION

(DOV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dover : Chief's Mosaic ADT Wins a Spot on MOTOR Magazine's Top 20 Tools of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 01:45pm EDT

Chief Collision Technology's Mosaic ADT was named one of MOTOR Magazine's Top 20 Tools of 2020. The Mosaic ADT is the industry's first-ever automated ADAS calibration system that's powered by the same end-of-line technology that OEMs use.

MOTOR Magazine's Top 20 Tools Award recognizes manufacturers and distributors who, through innovative features on new products, help technicians diagnose and repair vehicles correctly - the first time. The continual development and improvement of such products are essential so that automotive technicians can properly service today's technologically advanced vehicles.

Advanced driver-assistance systems exist to help keep drivers safe, however these features have also added a layer of complexity to the vehicle repair process. With the adoption of ADAS features rapidly growing, the collision repair workflow is no longer as cut and dry as it once was. Today's vehicles are increasingly complex, requiring not only the right tools but also techs with the training and the technological expertise necessary to make ADAS repairs.

ADAS is something that shops can no longer ignore. It's not a matter of if they will have to repair a vehicle with ADAS, but a matter of when. As ADAS continues to quickly penetrate the market, the Mosaic ADT addresses an unmet need in the marketplace by providing safe and reliable calibrations.

To learn more about the Mosaic ADT, please visit chieftechnology.com/product/mosaic-adt/.

The full list of the MOTOR Magazine's Top 20 Tool Award winners is featured in the September 2020 issue of MOTOR Magazine.

Disclaimer

Dover Corporation published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 17:44:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DOVER CORPORATION
01:45pDOVER : Chief's Mosaic ADT Wins a Spot on MOTOR Magazine's Top 20 Tools of 2020
PU
09/03DOVER : to Host Virtual Analyst and Investor Meeting
PR
09/02DOVER : Blackmer Announces MAGNES Series Sliding Vane Magnetic Drive Pumps
PR
09/01DOVER : Announces Acquisition of XanTec
PR
08/28DOVER CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/26DOVER : Destaco Develops Manual Swing Clamp Series
PR
08/24DOVER : Pioneering Coding Setup Saves Time and Cuts Errors for Cable Manufacture..
PU
08/24DOVER : Markem-Imaje Announces Acquisition of Solaris Laser S.A.; Expands Laser ..
AQ
08/20DOVER : Announces Acquisition Of Solaris Laser S.A.
PR
08/19DOVER : Precision Components Opens New Innovation Lab
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 477 M - -
Net income 2020 639 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 620 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,0x
Yield 2020 1,80%
Capitalization 15 782 M 15 782 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,84x
EV / Sales 2021 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 55,2%
Chart DOVER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dover Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOVER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 118,54 $
Last Close Price 109,62 $
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Joseph Tobin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael F. Johnston Chairman
David J. Malinas Senior Vice President-Operations
Brad M. Cerepak Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kristiane C. Graham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOVER CORPORATION-4.89%15 782
ATLAS COPCO AB9.31%54 495
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.19.28%44 243
FANUC CORPORATION2.26%37 258
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION0.72%26 651
SANDVIK AB-1.67%25 697
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group