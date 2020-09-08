Dover : Chief's Mosaic ADT Wins a Spot on MOTOR Magazine's Top 20 Tools of 2020

Chief Collision Technology's Mosaic ADT was named one of MOTOR Magazine's Top 20 Tools of 2020. The Mosaic ADT is the industry's first-ever automated ADAS calibration system that's powered by the same end-of-line technology that OEMs use.

MOTOR Magazine's Top 20 Tools Award recognizes manufacturers and distributors who, through innovative features on new products, help technicians diagnose and repair vehicles correctly - the first time. The continual development and improvement of such products are essential so that automotive technicians can properly service today's technologically advanced vehicles.

Advanced driver-assistance systems exist to help keep drivers safe, however these features have also added a layer of complexity to the vehicle repair process. With the adoption of ADAS features rapidly growing, the collision repair workflow is no longer as cut and dry as it once was. Today's vehicles are increasingly complex, requiring not only the right tools but also techs with the training and the technological expertise necessary to make ADAS repairs.

ADAS is something that shops can no longer ignore. It's not a matter of if they will have to repair a vehicle with ADAS, but a matter of when. As ADAS continues to quickly penetrate the market, the Mosaic ADT addresses an unmet need in the marketplace by providing safe and reliable calibrations.

To learn more about the Mosaic ADT, please visit chieftechnology.com/product/mosaic-adt/.

The full list of the MOTOR Magazine's Top 20 Tool Award winners is featured in the September 2020 issue of MOTOR Magazine.

