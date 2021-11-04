Log in
    DOV   US2600031080

DOVER CORPORATION

(DOV)
Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

11/04/2021 | 06:08pm EDT
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Dover (NYSE: DOV) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 (fifty cents) per share, payable on December 14, 2021, to shareholders of record as of November 30, 2021.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com. 

Investor Contacts:    

Media Contact:  

Andrey Galiuk

Adrian Sakowicz

Vice President – Corporate Development

Vice President – Communications

and Investor Relations 

(630) 743-5039

(630) 743-5131 

asakowicz@dovercorp.com  

agaliuk@dovercorp.com 




Jack Dickens


Director - Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566


jdickens@dovercorp.com 


 

