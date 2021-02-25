Dover : Destaco Introduces TC1 Quick-Install Manual Tool Changer for Cobots

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Destaco, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), is pleased to announce the launch of the TC1™ manual tool changer designed for collaborative robot (cobot) pick and place, load and unload applications. The TC1 provides seamless integration for fast tool change operation, thereby expanding cobot flexibility and increasing return on cobot investment.

As cobot use in part-locating applications continues to expand across markets, including CNC machine tending, medical/laboratory tools, warehouse packaging and many commercial applications, safe and easy-to-use cobot peripherals that can be rapidly deployed are in high demand. Destaco has designed the TC1 to meet these evolving customer needs. Among other benefits, the TCI offers operator-friendly self-locking, push-button release, lightweight, flexible mounting and direct electrical connectivity to UR cobots.

"With the increase in non-traditional automation, comes an increased need for true plug and produce cobot products. TC1 is a high-quality, ready-to-work solution that delivers on this need through its differentiated design," said Gary Labadie, Global Product Director, Destaco. "We also recognize how important deployment speed is for our customers, so we package each tool changer with its own mounting hardware and necessary tools to ensure fast installation without requiring additional adapter plates, mounting hardware or custom cabling."

The TC1 manual tool changer includes the following benefits:

Ultra-lightweight and low profile: At 25mm height and 330g, more cobot payload capacity is dedicated to part handling versus tooling.

Versatility: Tool changer blanks allow users to add their own mounting patterns versus the standard ISO 9409 cobot mounting pattern.

Easy Installation: Electrical modules connect directly to UR cobots. More electrical modules will be implemented in the future to integrate directly with other cobots.

Operator friendly: The self-locking insertion, push-button release allows any cobot operator to switch cobot tools in less than 30 seconds for maximum uptime.

Gripper compatibility: TC1 integrates directly with Robohand pneumatic and electric grippers supporting load and upload or pick and place applications.

The TC1 is an out-of-the-box, ready-to-install solution and includes quick start guides that show customers step-by-step how to quickly install the tool changer to their cobot.

To learn more about any of Destaco's high-performance automation, workholding or remote-handling solutions, please visit destaco.com or call (888) Destaco (888-337-8226).

About Destaco:

Destaco, a Dover Corporation company, is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance automation, workholding and remote-handling solutions. The company serves customers in a variety of end-markets, including the automotive, life sciences, consumer packaged goods, aerospace, industrial and nuclear sectors.

Built on a legacy of more than 100 years, Destaco offers a comprehensive portfolio of products designed to engineer precise movement, placement and control solutions that drive productivity and uptime for manufacturers around the world. The Destaco family of products consists of industry-leading brands such as Destaco Manual Clamps, Power Clamps, and End Effectors; Camco™ and Ferguson™ Indexers; Robohand™ Grippers; and CRL™ Manipulators and Transfer Ports. Destaco is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S.A. The company has more than 800 employees with 13 locations, in 9 countries, across the Americas, Europe and Asia. More information is available at destaco.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

