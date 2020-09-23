Dover : Fueling Solutions Launches DMP Probe

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, announced the launch of a brand-new addition to its family of fuel management products, the DFS DMP™ Probe. As the only probe from DFS that can be purchased, installed and used anywhere in the world, this global solution is set to revolutionize fuel management for fuel retailers.

Using magnetostrictive technology, the DMP probe provides continuous, highly accurate readings of liquids from inside fueling tanks. The probe is launching as a wired model, with the release of the wireless model expected to follow later in the year. The DMP has the ability to monitor all fuel types and additives, including biofuels and AdBlue®, while also supporting density, phase separation, leak detection and inventory management through the purchase of optional density float kits and aqueous ethanol floats (AEF).

"The launch of this highly-anticipated product is a positive step for DFS and enables us to offer a truly global solution to our customers. The DMP probe is compatible with all other probes and consoles in the DFS product portfolio, making it simple to integrate with existing fuel management solutions. We're excited to launch this revolutionary probe for our customers, who have come to expect the very best performance and quality from DFS products, and we look forward to delivering the wireless version later this year," said Stefano Scatena, DFS ATG General Manager.

"Our teams have worked very hard over the last year developing and testing this product to ensure it meets the high standards of DFS. The launch of this probe takes us one step closer to fulfilling our company mission to be a leading global provider of advanced, customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail sectors," said Fergus Heading, DFS ATG Product Manager.

The DMP probe is compatible with a wide range of DFS' fuel management products, including the ProGauge™ MagLink LX™ family of consoles, the ProGauge MagDirect™ console, the Wayne Fusion™ Automation Server, and the OPW Fuel Management Systems SiteSentinel® Nano™ and Integra™ consoles, and also has a range of impressive certifications, including ATEX, OIML, UL and IECEx.

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), part of Dover Corporation, is comprised of the product brands of ClearView, Fairbanks, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ProGauge, Tokheim and Wayne Fueling Systems, and delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management solutions to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, DFS has a significant manufacturing and technology development presence around the world, including facilities in Brazil, China, India, Italy, Poland, United Kingdom and the United States. For more information about DFS, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com

