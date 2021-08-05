Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dover Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOV   US2600031080

DOVER CORPORATION

(DOV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dover : Increases Dividend

08/05/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Dover (NYSE: DOV) today increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.50 (fifty cents) per share, from the previous $0.495 (forty-nine and one-half cents) per share, an increase of $0.005 (one-half cent). This is the 66th consecutive year in which the Company has increased its annual cash dividend, demonstrating Dover's longstanding commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

This increased dividend will be paid on September 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of August 31, 2021.

About Dover:  
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com. 

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Andrey Galiuk

Adrian Sakowicz

Vice President – Corporate Development

Vice President – Communications

and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5039

(630) 743-5131

asakowicz@dovercorp.com 

agaliuk@dovercorp.com


 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dover-increases-dividend-301349879.html

SOURCE Dover


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about DOVER CORPORATION
05:22pDOVER : Increases Dividend
PR
08/04DOVER : SWEP BPHEs Help Maintain Playing Conditions at Top Golf Course
PU
08/03DOVER : SWEP Introduces the Medium-Size, High-Capacity B85S Heat Exchanger to th..
PR
07/27DOVER : Fueling Solutions Announces Reseller Agreement with Techniche
PR
07/27DOVER : Buys CDS Visual for Undisclosed Sum
MT
07/26DOVER : Acquires CDS Visual
PR
07/26Dover Corporation acquired CDS Visual, Inc.
CI
07/21DOVER : JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Dover to $175 From $155, Maintains Over..
MT
07/21DOVER : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Dover to $196 From $173, Maintains..
MT
07/21DOVER : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Dover PT to $177 From $167 on Strong Q2 Results, M..
MT
More news