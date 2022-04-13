Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Dover Corporation
  News
  Summary
DOVER CORPORATION

Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/13 10:26:20 am EDT
148.61 USD   +0.50%
10:06aDOVER : MicroCNX® Series Connectors Receive Top Biopharma Industry Honor
PU
07:58aRBC Trims Price Target on Dover to $170 From $171, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
04/08Wells Fargo Adjusts Dover Price Target to $161 From $179, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
Dover : MicroCNX® Series Connectors Receive Top Biopharma Industry Honor

04/13/2022 | 10:06am EDT
MicroCNX™ Series Connectors from CPC, the world's leading manufacturer of single-use connectors and maker of AseptiQuik® Connectors, have been recognized as a top global innovation in biopharmaceutical processing via The Medicine Maker Innovation Awards.

Introduced in September 2021, the new ultra-compact sterile connectors provide biopharmaceutical manufacturers with a much-needed alternative to tube welding for their small-volume closed aseptic processes. They are the industry's first aseptic connectors designed to provide a simple, efficient method of connecting tubing in small-format assemblies.

The Medicine Maker Innovation Awards recognize "the highest-impact pharmaceutical development and manufacturing technologies released in 2021." MicroCNX (pronounced "micro connects") connectors were among 17 recipients worldwide for this honor.

"We are honored that the industry views MicroCNX connectors as a key innovation for bioprocessing, cell therapy and gene therapy workflows," said Troy Ostreng, senior product manager for CPC's biopharmaceutical business. "We knew there was a need for an alternative to tube welding to make sterile closed connections of very small-bore tubing. That need has been validated with strong interest in the MicroCNX solution and recognition of its contributions."

MicroCNX connectors are designed specifically for small-volume processes involving widely used 1/16" (1.6mm), 3/32" (2.4mm) and 1/8" (3.2mm) tubing. These include sampling, seed train expansion and early cell culture processes involving shaker flasks and rocker tables. Testing indicates that making a sterile connection with the new connector is up to four times faster than an operator using a tube welder.1

MicroCNX connectors require minimal training and three simple steps to make a connection. In contrast, tube welding involves a dozen or more steps, with operator challenges including maneuvering the tube welder into position, dealing with equipment maintenance, and requiring precise technique to create a successful weld. With MicroCNX solutions, there is no risk of faulty welds, welder breakdowns, or production delays due to weld equipment downtime.

For more information about MicroCNX Series Connectors and how tube welding and aseptic connectors compare, visit cpcworldwide.com/micro.

About CPC Biopharma

CPC (Colder Products Company) is a global leader in single-use connection technology, offering a wide variety of connectors for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Innovative, flexible designs easily combine multiple components and systems including process containers, tubing manifolds, transfer lines, bioreactors and other bioprocess equipment. Robust single-use connectors maintain media sterility and integrity while improving production yields, decreasing time to market and reducing costs. The company's well-known AseptiQuik® connectors provide quick and easy sterile connections even in non-sterile environments. Learn more about our entire portfolio at cpcworldwide.com/bio. Connect with confidence with CPC, an operating company within Dover Corporation.

1. Data on file.

Disclaimer

Dover Corporation published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 14:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 630 M - -
Net income 2022 1 103 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 080 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 1,40%
Capitalization 21 309 M 21 309 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,71x
EV / Sales 2023 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 54,9%
Chart DOVER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dover Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOVER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 147,87 $
Average target price 188,40 $
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Joseph Tobin President & Chief Executive Officer
Brad M. Cerepak Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael F. Johnston Independent Director
David J. Malinas Senior Vice President-Operations
Kristiane C. Graham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOVER CORPORATION-18.57%21 309
ATLAS COPCO AB-25.34%57 655
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-15.04%34 722
FANUC CORPORATION-17.49%30 827
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-29.32%25 679
SANDVIK AB-24.23%25 333