Dover : New Pollinator Garden at CPC Roseville Demonstrates Collaborative Spirit and Environmental Stewardship

CPC's Roseville facility has committed to giving back to the local community and ecosystem by adding a pollinator garden to its property, which includes six raised beds in varying shapes and sizes.

Recently a group of 27 volunteers from across CPC helped fill them with 134 plants of 23 different varieties. Besides being perennials, which means they will come back year after year, all of the plants are beneficial to pollinators, such as bees and butterflies. Pollinators are essential because, without them, we wouldn't have seeds, fruits, or new plants. According to the National Pollinator Partnership organization, "Pollinators are responsible for bringing us one out of every three bites of food."

"I'm so proud to work for a company willing to support a project like this," said Krista Carlson, EHS Specialist and a member of the CPC Green Team. "Not only is it a beautiful and relaxing space for our team members, but it also brings awareness to environmental and sustainability issues."

The new environment on CPC's Roseville campus may also have another hidden benefit, inspiring the team's curiosity and creativity. Studies have shown that nature has the capacity to evoke these key elements, which are embedded in CPC's culture.