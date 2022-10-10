Advanced search
    DOV   US2600031080

DOVER CORPORATION

(DOV)
  Report
10:10 2022-10-10 am EDT
120.59 USD   -0.11%
Dover : New Pollinator Garden at CPC Roseville Demonstrates Collaborative Spirit and Environmental Stewardship

10/10/2022 | 09:52am EDT
CPC's Roseville facility has committed to giving back to the local community and ecosystem by adding a pollinator garden to its property, which includes six raised beds in varying shapes and sizes.

Recently a group of 27 volunteers from across CPC helped fill them with 134 plants of 23 different varieties. Besides being perennials, which means they will come back year after year, all of the plants are beneficial to pollinators, such as bees and butterflies. Pollinators are essential because, without them, we wouldn't have seeds, fruits, or new plants. According to the National Pollinator Partnership organization, "Pollinators are responsible for bringing us one out of every three bites of food."

"I'm so proud to work for a company willing to support a project like this," said Krista Carlson, EHS Specialist and a member of the CPC Green Team. "Not only is it a beautiful and relaxing space for our team members, but it also brings awareness to environmental and sustainability issues."

The new environment on CPC's Roseville campus may also have another hidden benefit, inspiring the team's curiosity and creativity. Studies have shown that nature has the capacity to evoke these key elements, which are embedded in CPC's culture.

Disclaimer

Dover Corporation published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 13:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 552 M - -
Net income 2022 1 082 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 484 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 1,68%
Capitalization 16 943 M 16 943 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 54,8%
Chart DOVER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dover Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOVER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 120,72 $
Average target price 155,71 $
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Joseph Tobin President & Chief Executive Officer
Brad M. Cerepak Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael F. Johnston Independent Director
David J. Malinas Senior Vice President-Operations
Kristiane C. Graham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOVER CORPORATION-33.52%16 943
ATLAS COPCO AB-32.25%44 788
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-20.10%32 653
FANUC CORPORATION-13.88%27 659
FORTIVE CORPORATION-21.27%21 357
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-48.16%18 803