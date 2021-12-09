Dover : Podcast #167 Redefining What's Possible with Girish Juneja

Courtesy of Momenta

Posted by Ken Forster, Founder and Executive Director of Momenta

Digital Transformation is a Cultural Shift, Particularly for Businesses with a Hardware DNA.



In this episode, Ken Forster talks to Girish Juneja, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer of Dover Corporation, a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion.

Dover owns and operates a global portfolio of manufacturing companies providing components and equipment, specialty systems, and support services for a variety of applications in the industrial products, retail fueling, fluid management, marking & coding, digital textile printing, commercial refrigeration, and food equipment markets. The company operates in five business segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment.

Before joining Dover in 2017, Girish served as Chief Technology Officer of Altisource Portfolio Solutions, a premier marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate and mortgage industries. Prior, he was general manager of Big Data Products and Chief Technology Officer of Data Center Software at Intel Corporation. He led the company's Big Data software strategy, drove the technology vision for Intel's data center software, and launched the Intel Hadoop platform worldwide. As part of Intel's executive team, he helped lead several strategic acquisitions, including the acquisition of McAfee. Girish came to Intel through the acquisition of Sarvega, a company he co-founded to deliver XML solutions for enterprise IT. He started with senior technology and management roles at Thomson Financial Services, Verizon, and MCI Telecommunications.

Girish holds a B.E. and M.S. in Economics, Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Birla Institute of Technology & Science, an M.S. in Computer Science from the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore, and an M.B.A. in Finance and Strategy from the University of Chicago.

Discussion Points Were:

What would you consider to be your 'Digital Thread'?

What does digital transformation mean to you?

What drew you to the data management and XML appliance sector when you co-founded Sarvega?

You exited the company to Intel, subsequently serving as General Manager Application Security & Identity Product, and General Manager Big Data over your 8-year tenure. What would you say if you had to condense this period into three key takeaways about corporate software?

Tell us about your current position as SVP and Chief Digital Officer at Dover.

Can you talk about any of your early success stories and use cases?

The initial movers in the digital industry, such as GE, established central entities, which were commonly labeled as "digital." On your personal journey, who do you look for inspiration from, and how are you planning to embrace this opportunity?

How do you assess each of your team's readiness for digital change, and how are you building the leadership and infrastructure to support the transformation?

How do you leverage the innovation ecosystem both inside and outside your organization?



Girish's Inspiration Comes From...

Girish admits that his two children hugely inspire him. Another source of inspiration is books like "Blink" by Malcolm Gladwell, which centers on how people make decisions based on first impressions, and "Nudge" by Richard Thaler, which talks about human behavior.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Learn more at www.dovercorporation.com.

Subscribe to Momenta's Digital Thread podcast series.