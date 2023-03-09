Advanced search
    DOV   US2600031080

DOVER CORPORATION

(DOV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-09 pm EST
150.16 USD   -1.52%
04:16pDover President and Chief Executive Officer to Speak at J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference and the Bank of America Securities Global Industrials Conference
PR
03/08Dover : Analyst and Investor Meeting Webcast (Replay)
PU
03/08Transcript : Dover Corporation - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
Dover President and Chief Executive Officer to Speak at J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference and the Bank of America Securities Global Industrials Conference

03/09/2023 | 04:16pm EST
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, will present at two industry conferences this month:

  • The J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 8:50 a.m. EST; and
  • The Bank of America Securities Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 4:40 a.m. EST (9:40 a.m. GMT).

Links to the live audio webcasts of the two presentations will be available on dovercorporation.com, and replays will be archived on the website for 90 days following the date of each respective appearance.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Jack Dickens

Adrian Sakowicz

Senior Director - Investor Relations

Vice President – Communications

(630) 743-2566

(630) 743-5039

jdickens@dovercorp.com

asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dover-president-and-chief-executive-officer-to-speak-at-jp-morgan-industrials-conference-and-the-bank-of-america-securities-global-industrials-conference-301768268.html

SOURCE Dover


© PRNewswire 2023
