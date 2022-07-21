Dover : Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation Slides

We want to remind everyone that our comments may contain forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to uncertainties and risks, including the impacts of coronavirus (COVID-19) on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, operations, business, liquidity and cash flow, supply chain constraints and labor shortages that could result in production stoppages, and inflation in material input costs and freight logistics. We caution everyone to be guided in their analysis of Dover Corporation by referring to the documents we file from time to time with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, for a list of factors that could cause our results to differ from those anticipated in any such forward-looking statements.
In addition to financial measures based on U.S. GAAP, Dover provides supplemental non-GAAP financial information. Management uses non-GAAP measures in addition to GAAP measures to understand and compare operating results across periods, make resource allocation decisions, and for forecasting and other purposes. Management believes these non-GAAP measures reflect results in a manner that enables, in many instances, more meaningful analysis of trends and facilitates comparison of results across periods and to those of peer companies. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning presented in U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies due to potential differences between the companies in calculations. The use of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and they should not be considered as substitutes for measures of financial performance and financial position as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Reconciliations and definitions are included either in this presentation or in Dover's earnings release and investor supplement for the second quarter, which are available on Dover's website. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking organic revenue to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because we are not able to provide a meaningful or accurate compilation of reconciling items. This is due to the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the timing and amounts of the items that would be excluded from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure or are out of our control. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of unavailable information which may be material.
(1) Non-GAAP measures (definitions and/or reconciliations in appendix)
(2) See performance measures definitions in appendix
Q2 Segment Results
Revenue ($M) /
Segment
∆ Y-o-Y bps /
Segment Y-o-Y Organic
Earnings
Performance Commentary
∆ vs Q1'22 bps
Change %(1)
Margin %
-20 bps
Strength in waste handling, vehicle services, and industrial winches and automation. Aerospace & defense
$514
down on program timing and supply chain constraints
DEP
15.9%
+19%
Input shortages and higher logistics costs more than offset higher volumes. Price-cost turned positive in Q2
+130 bps
but still a headwind to margin
Strong shipments and order rates in NA below-ground fueling, vehicle wash, and fuel transport. Slower
$494
-140 bps
DCEF
20.0%
-1%
+410 bps
activity in NA above-ground equipment against difficult comp and supply chain-driven shipment delays. Demand strong in clean energy
Margin decline on lower volumes and constrained inputs (including labor). Price-cost turned positive in Q2 but still a headwind to margins
$276
-40 bps
DII
22.2%
-1%
+70 bps
Printer sales and services impacted by electronics shortages and COVID-19 China lockdowns. Stable performance in spares and consumables. Growth in software. Digital textile printing continues gradual recovery
Margins impacted by lower volumes, input shortages, and production stoppages in Asia due to COVID-19 lockdowns
$441
-290 bps
Strong volumes in non-COVID biopharma, industrial pumps, polymer processing, and precision components.
DPPS
31.3%
Expected decline in COVID-related biopharma
+7%
-240 bps
Margin decline on mix, cost inflation, and foreign currency translation
$434
+160 bps
Strong demand conditions and top line growth across all major business lines
DCST
14.8%
Margin improvement as strong volumes and mix drove fixed cost absorption, more than offsetting input
+11%
+140 bps
shortages and higher input / logistics costs
