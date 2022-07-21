Log in
    DOV   US2600031080

DOVER CORPORATION

(DOV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-20 pm EDT
125.70 USD   +0.63%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dover : Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation Slides

07/21/2022 | 06:44am EDT
July 21, 2022 - 8:00am CT

Earnings Conference Call Second Quarter 2022

Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Measures

We want to remind everyone that our comments may contain forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to uncertainties and risks, including the impacts of coronavirus (COVID-19) on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, operations, business, liquidity and cash flow, supply chain constraints and labor shortages that could result in production stoppages, and inflation in material input costs and freight logistics. We caution everyone to be guided in their analysis of Dover Corporation by referring to the documents we file from time to time with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, for a list of factors that could cause our results to differ from those anticipated in any such forward-looking statements.

We would also direct your attention to our website, dovercorporation.com, where considerably more information can be found.

In addition to financial measures based on U.S. GAAP, Dover provides supplemental non-GAAP financial information. Management uses non-GAAP measures in addition to GAAP measures to understand and compare operating results across periods, make resource allocation decisions, and for forecasting and other purposes. Management believes these non-GAAP measures reflect results in a manner that enables, in many instances, more meaningful analysis of trends and facilitates comparison of results across periods and to those of peer companies. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning presented in U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies due to potential differences between the companies in calculations. The use of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and they should not be considered as substitutes for measures of financial performance and financial position as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Reconciliations and definitions are included either in this presentation or in Dover's earnings release and investor supplement for the second quarter, which are available on Dover's website. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking organic revenue to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because we are not able to provide a meaningful or accurate compilation of reconciling items. This is due to the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the timing and amounts of the items that would be excluded from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure or are out of our control. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of unavailable information which may be material.

2

Q2 2022 Performance Highlights

Organic Revenue(1)

+7% Y-o-Y

Organic growth in three of five segments

Segment Earnings(1) % -80 bps Y-o-Y to 20.6%

Sequential improvement of 100 bps vs. Q1 '22

Free Cash Flow(1)

6.0% of Revenue

41.6% of adjusted net earnings(1)

Organic Bookings(2)

-10%Y-o-Y

Book-to-bill(2): 0.98 (>1 excluding $74M terminated contract(4))

Backlog(2)

+30% Y-o-Y to $3.3B

+3% vs. beginning of year backlog(2)

Adj. Diluted EPS(1)

+4% Y-o-Y to $2.14

Adjusted diluted EPS(1) includes $0.03(3) of discrete tax benefits

Portfolio Activity and Capital Deployment

FY '22 Guidance

Closed Malema Engineering Corp. acquisition on July 1

All-in and organic(1) revenue growth: 8% - 10%

Repurchased $85M of stock in Q2

Adjusted diluted EPS(1): $8.45 - $8.65

3

(1)

Non-GAAP measures (definitions and/or reconciliations in appendix)

(3)

Comprised of $4M in discrete tax benefits in Q2 '22 (down from $11M in Q2 '21)

(2)

See performance measures definitions in appendix

(4)

Relates to a reversal of a previously-booked order in beverage can-making slated for 2023 completion

due to customer financing limitations

Summary Corporate Q2 Results

Q2 2022

Highlights and Comments

Revenue change

All-in

6%

Y-o-Y organic growth in three of five segments

(Y-o-Y)

Organic(1)

7%

Q2 FX impact: -4%, higher than expected for Q2; acquisitions (net of divestitures) +2%

Bookings change

All-in(2)

-11%

Q2 book-to-bill(2): 0.98 (>1 excluding $74M order reversal in beverage can making)

(Y-o-Y)

Organic(2)

-10%

Backlog(2) +30% Y-o-Y; up across all five segments

Segment Earnings(1)

Margin %

20.6%

Up $9M Y-o-Y on higher volumes, partially offset by supply chain constraints and FX

Y-o-Y bps

-80 bps

100 bps sequential improvement

Earnings

Reported

$290M

Reported Q2 Y-o-Y change: +9%

Adjusted(1)

$309M

Adjusted(1) Q2 Y-o-Y change: +3%

Diluted EPS

Reported

$2.00

Reported Q2 Y-o-Y change: +10%

Adjusted(1)

$2.14

Adjusted(1) Q2 Y-o-Y change: +4%

Free Cash Flow

Revenue

6%

Q2 FCF(1) down ~$90M Y-o-Y

(% of)(1)

Adj. Earnings

42%

2022 guidance:

Guidance and other activities

‒ Revenue growth: 8% - 10% (All-in); 8% - 10% (Organic(1))

‒ EPS: $7.44 - $7.64 (GAAP); $8.45 - $8.65 (Adjusted(1))

4

(1) Non-GAAP measures (definitions and/or reconciliations in appendix)

(2) See performance measures definitions in appendix

Q2 Segment Results

Revenue ($M) /

Segment

∆ Y-o-Y bps /

Segment Y-o-Y Organic

Earnings

Performance Commentary

∆ vs Q1'22 bps

Change %(1)

Margin %

-20 bps

Strength in waste handling, vehicle services, and industrial winches and automation. Aerospace & defense

$514

down on program timing and supply chain constraints

DEP

15.9%

+19%

Input shortages and higher logistics costs more than offset higher volumes. Price-cost turned positive in Q2

+130 bps

but still a headwind to margin

Strong shipments and order rates in NA below-ground fueling, vehicle wash, and fuel transport. Slower

$494

-140 bps

DCEF

20.0%

-1%

+410 bps

activity in NA above-ground equipment against difficult comp and supply chain-driven shipment delays. Demand strong in clean energy

  • Margin decline on lower volumes and constrained inputs (including labor). Price-cost turned positive in Q2 but still a headwind to margins

$276

-40 bps

DII

22.2%

-1%

+70 bps

  • Printer sales and services impacted by electronics shortages and COVID-19 China lockdowns. Stable performance in spares and consumables. Growth in software. Digital textile printing continues gradual recovery
  • Margins impacted by lower volumes, input shortages, and production stoppages in Asia due to COVID-19 lockdowns

$441

-290 bps

Strong volumes in non-COVID biopharma, industrial pumps, polymer processing, and precision components.

DPPS

31.3%

Expected decline in COVID-related biopharma

+7%

-240 bps

Margin decline on mix, cost inflation, and foreign currency translation

$434

+160 bps

Strong demand conditions and top line growth across all major business lines

DCST

14.8%

Margin improvement as strong volumes and mix drove fixed cost absorption, more than offsetting input

+11%

+140 bps

shortages and higher input / logistics costs

5

(1) Non-GAAP (definitions and/or reconciliations in appendix)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dover Corporation published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 10:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
